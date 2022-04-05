Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Quarter-final first legs
Tuesday 5 April 2022
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first legs.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg starting XIs, and keeps track of the confirmed starting line-ups.
Predicted line-ups: Wednesday 6 April
Villarreal vs Bayern
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo; Lo Celso, Gerard Moreno, Danjuma
Doubtful: Chukwueze (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo, Rulli
Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski
Out: Choupo-Moting (illness), Tolisso (muscle strain)
Misses next match if booked: Hernández
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso; Kovačic, Havertz, Pulišić
Out: Chilwell (knee)
Doubtful: Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), Christensen (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Hazard (fibula), Isco (back), Jović (knock)
Misses next match if booked: Éder Militão
Starting line-ups: Tuesday 5 April
Benfica vs Liverpool
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Núñez, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mané, Díaz
Manchester City vs Atlético
Man. City: Ederson; Stones, Laporte, Aké, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Sterling, Bernardo Silva
Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Felipe, Savić, Reinildo, Renan Lodi; Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke; João Félix, Griezmann