Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Quarter-final second legs

Tuesday 12 April 2022

Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs and keeps track of the confirmed starting XIs.

João Cancelo is expected to start at left-back for Manchester City
João Cancelo is expected to start at left-back for Manchester City AFP via Getty Images

Fantasy Football deadlines

After the window for free transfers is closed at kick-off on Tuesday, you can make substitutions right up until the Wednesday games start at 21:00 CET.

Predicted starting line-ups: Wednesday 13 April

Liverpool vs Benfica (3-1)

Highlights: Benfica 1-3 Liverpool
Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keïta; Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz
Misses next match if booked: Diogo Jota, Mané

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Diogo Gonçalves﻿, Gonçalo Ramos, Everton; Darwin Núñez
Out: Rafa Silva (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Taarabt, Weigl, Yaremchuk

Atlético vs Manchester City (0-1)

Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savić, Felipe, Reinildo, Carrasco; Marcos Llorente, Herrera, Koke; Correa, João Félix
Doubtful: Herrera (hamstring), Giménez (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Correa, De Paul, João Félix, Herrera, Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Reinildo, Luis Suárez

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
Out: Gabriel Jesus (suspended), Palmer (foot)
Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, De Bruyne

Confirmed starting line-ups: Tuesday 12 April

Bayern vs Villarreal

Every Lewandowski goal this season
Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernández; Sané, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman; Müller, Musiala; Lewandowski

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma, Lo Celso

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Alonso; Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Kovačic; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Champions League key dates

Semi-finals, first legs (26/27 April)
Semi-finals, second legs (3/4 May)
Final (28 May, Stade de France, Paris)

