Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Quarter-final second legs
Tuesday 12 April 2022
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs and keeps track of the confirmed starting XIs.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg line-ups, and keeps track of the confirmed starting XIs.
After the window for free transfers is closed at kick-off on Tuesday, you can make substitutions right up until the Wednesday games start at 21:00 CET.
Predicted starting line-ups: Wednesday 13 April
Liverpool vs Benfica (3-1)
Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keïta; Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz
Misses next match if booked: Diogo Jota, Mané
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Diogo Gonçalves, Gonçalo Ramos, Everton; Darwin Núñez
Out: Rafa Silva (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Taarabt, Weigl, Yaremchuk
Atlético vs Manchester City (0-1)
Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savić, Felipe, Reinildo, Carrasco; Marcos Llorente, Herrera, Koke; Correa, João Félix
Doubtful: Herrera (hamstring), Giménez (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Correa, De Paul, João Félix, Herrera, Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Reinildo, Luis Suárez
Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
Out: Gabriel Jesus (suspended), Palmer (foot)
Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, De Bruyne
Confirmed starting line-ups: Tuesday 12 April
Bayern vs Villarreal
Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernández; Sané, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman; Müller, Musiala; Lewandowski
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma, Lo Celso
Real Madrid vs Chelsea
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Chelsea: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Alonso; Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Kovačic; Mount, Havertz, Werner
Champions League key dates
Semi-finals, first legs (26/27 April)
Semi-finals, second legs (3/4 May)
Final (28 May, Stade de France, Paris)