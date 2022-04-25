Champions League semi-finals: possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs.

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Out: João Cancelo (suspended)

Doubtful: Walker (ankle), Stones (muscular)

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Hazard (ankle), Mariano (muscular), Jović (muscular)

Doubtful: Alaba (adductor), Casemiro (hamstring)

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Jota, Mané

Out: none

Doubtful: Firmino (foot)

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Lo Celso, Alcácer, Danjuma

Out: Alberto Moreno (knee)

Doubtful: Gerard Moreno (hamstring)

Yellow cards

In accordance with Article 52.04 of the official competition regulations, all yellow cards expired on the completion of the quarter-finals. This means no player can miss the final by virtue of picking up three cautions which did not result in a red card.