Champions League semi-finals: possible line-ups and team news
Monday 25 April 2022
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable for Man. City vs Real Madrid and Liverpool vs Villarreal? UEFA.com predicts the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs.
Tuesday 26 April
Manchester City vs Real Madrid
Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Out: João Cancelo (suspended)
Doubtful: Walker (ankle), Stones (muscular)
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Hazard (ankle), Mariano (muscular), Jović (muscular)
Doubtful: Alaba (adductor), Casemiro (hamstring)
Wednesday 27 April
Liverpool vs Villarreal
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Jota, Mané
Out: none
Doubtful: Firmino (foot)
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Lo Celso, Alcácer, Danjuma
Out: Alberto Moreno (knee)
Doubtful: Gerard Moreno (hamstring)
Yellow cards
In accordance with Article 52.04 of the official competition regulations, all yellow cards expired on the completion of the quarter-finals. This means no player can miss the final by virtue of picking up three cautions which did not result in a red card.