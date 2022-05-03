Champions League predicted and confirmed starting line-ups: Semi-final second legs
Tuesday 3 May 2022
Article summary
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com keeps track of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg predicted and confirmed line-ups.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg starting XIs, as well as keeping track of the confirmed line-ups.Check your Fantasy score
Wednesday 4 May: Possible starting line-ups
Real Madrid vs Man. City
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Hazard (leg)
Doubtful: Alaba (adductor), Bale (back)
Man. City: Ederson; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden
Out: Stones (muscle)
Doubtful: Walker (ankle)
When and where is the final?
The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final will take place at Saint-Denis's Stade de France on Saturday 28 May, kicking off at 21:00 CET.
Built to stage games at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, the Stade de France was also the venue for the 2000 and 2006 UEFA Champions League finals, as well as the UEFA EURO 2016 showpiece.
Tuesday 3 May: Confirmed starting line-ups
Villarreal vs Liverpool
Villarreal: Rulli: Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Lo Celso, Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Gerard Moreno, Dia
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keïta, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Mané, Diogo Jota