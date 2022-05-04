Champions League semi-final second-leg line-ups
Wednesday 4 May 2022
Article summary
UEFA.com keeps track of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg confirmed line-ups.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by traking all the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg starting XIs.Check your Fantasy score
Wednesday 4 May
Real Madrid vs Man. City
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden
When and where is the final?
The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final will take place at Saint-Denis's Stade de France on Saturday 28 May, kicking off at 21:00 CET.
Built to stage games at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, the Stade de France was also the venue for the 2000 and 2006 UEFA Champions League finals, as well as the UEFA EURO 2016 showpiece.
Tuesday 3 May
Villarreal vs Liverpool
Villarreal: Rulli: Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Lo Celso, Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Gerard Moreno, Dia
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keïta, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Mané, Diogo Jota