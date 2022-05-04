UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League semi-final second-leg line-ups

Wednesday 4 May 2022

UEFA.com keeps track of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg confirmed line-ups.

Ibrahima Konaté started at centre-back for Liverpool on Tuesday
Ibrahima Konaté started at centre-back for Liverpool on Tuesday Liverpool FC via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by traking all the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg starting XIs.

Check your Fantasy score

Wednesday 4 May

Real Madrid vs Man. City

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

When and where is the final?

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final will take place at Saint-Denis's Stade de France on Saturday 28 May, kicking off at 21:00 CET.

Built to stage games at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, the Stade de France was also the venue for the 2000 and 2006 UEFA Champions League finals, as well as the UEFA EURO 2016 showpiece.

Tuesday 3 May

Villarreal vs Liverpool

Villarreal: Rulli: Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Lo Celso, Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Gerard Moreno, Dia

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keïta, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Mané, Diogo Jota

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 4 May 2022