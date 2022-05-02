UEFA decisions for upcoming competitions relating to the ongoing suspension of Russian national teams and clubs

Further to its 28 February 2022 decision to suspend all Russian representative teams and clubs from participating in UEFA competition matches until further notice, the UEFA Executive Committee today took a series of decisions relating to the implications of that decision for its upcoming competitions, in order to ensure their smooth staging in a safe and secure environment for all those concerned.

The UEFA Executive Committee decided the following:

2022/23 UEFA club competitions

UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League

Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season. Consequently, the respective access lists of the men's club competitions have been rebalanced in accordance with the principles set out in the relevant competition regulations.

club competitions have been rebalanced in accordance with the principles set out in the relevant competition regulations. Furthermore, Russia will be assigned a number of coefficient points equivalent to the lowest number they have earned in any of the last five seasons, i.e. 4.333 points for the men's association club coefficient for the purpose of points calculation for the 2022/23 season.

The UEFA Executive Committee will remain on standby to convene further meetings to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary.