Champions League final: Possible line-ups, selection dilemmas, team news, injuries and suspensions

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League final. Our team reporters also consider the two coaches' main selection dilemmas and keep tabs on any potential absences.

Possible starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Mané, Luis Díaz

Out: None

Doubtful: Fabinho (muscle)

All Liverpool's goals en route to the Champions League final

Jürgen Klopp's heavy-metal machine is so well-oiled that at least eight of this starting XI picks itself. Where are the question marks? Perhaps the closest call comes in central defence: Ibrahima Konaté has excelled in Europe this season but it looks to be a coin toss between him and Joël Matip as Virgil van Dijk's partner.

'Mentality monster' Jordan Henderson will surely get the nod ahead of Naby Keïta in midfield – the Reds' captain is made of the right stuff for these occasions. Up front, Luis Díaz's lightning-fast start to life at Anfield makes him too dangerous to leave on the bench; Diogo Jota is some replacement.

Possible starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Jr.

Out: None

Doubtful: Hazard (leg), Ceballos (muscle)

All of Real Madrid's goals en route to the final

The Real Madrid XI has been settled and largely unchanged in big games this season, with the experienced midfield trio of Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos and Casemiro showing age is just a number. David Alaba and Éder Militão look like they have been playing together for years at the back.

One area where Carlo Ancelotti does have a decision to make, however, is in the front three. Two-goal semi-final hero Rodrygo made such an impact from the bench that he is pushing for a starting berth, but the likelihood is that Italian will stick with Federico Valverde, who offers more defensive protection.