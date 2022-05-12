UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League final form guide: Liverpool and Real Madrid's recent results and remaining fixtures

Thursday 12 May 2022

UEFA.com keeps tabs on the UEFA Champions League finalists' form in the run-up to the decider in Paris on Saturday 28 May.

Sadio Mané celebrates scoring Liverpool’s winner at Aston Villa
Sadio Mané celebrates scoring Liverpool’s winner at Aston Villa AFP via Getty Images

Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results and next fixtures are domestic league games unless otherwise stated.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Latest final updates

LIVERPOOL

Form (most recent game first): WDWWWW
Last game: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool, 10/05
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup final, League Cup winners

Remaining fixtures
14/05: Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup final
17/05: Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League
22/05: Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League
28/05: Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final

REAL MADRID

Atlético's Yannick Carrasco scores the winner in Sunday's Madrid derby
Atlético's Yannick Carrasco scores the winner in Sunday's Madrid derbyAFP via Getty Images

Form: LWWLWW
Last game: Atlético 1-0 Real Madrid, 08/05
Where they stand: Spanish champions

Remaining fixtures
12/05: Real Madrid vs Levante, Spanish Liga
15/05: Cádiz vs Real Madrid, Spanish Liga
22/05: Real Madrid vs Real Betis, Spanish Liga
28/05: Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final

