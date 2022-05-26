UEFA Champions League final 2022 ball and branding unveiled

A message for peace is the central element of this year’s UEFA Champions League final ball and branding, with the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, on Saturday.

Using one of sport’s biggest stages as an opportunity to unite the world in a global message of peace, the ball is inscribed with the Ukrainian/Russian and English versions of that word: ‘Мир | Peace’.

This year's final is taking place at the Stade de France @adidas

The ball will not be available for retail, but the match ball will be auctioned after the game, with the proceeds going to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to help protect people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution.

The broader design of the ball, from the official supplier adidas, is noticeably clean and understated, featuring pure white panels to symbolise truce and unity.

The branding will be visible around Paris and the stadium @UEFA

The branding for the final features olive branches as a symbol of peace. These have been inspired by the Art Nouveau movement, a style which reached its peak in Paris.

Central to the artwork is the UEFA Champions League trophy, which is decked out in various shades of blue, while Paris’ iconic landmark, the Eiffel Tower is also recognised within the design.

The final branding will be visible in Paris and around the stadium in Saint-Denis.