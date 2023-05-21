Champions League-winning coaches: Josep Guardiola looks to join three-time winners

Carlo Ancelotti last season became the first coach to win the European Cup/UEFA Champions League for a fourth time, but Josep Guardiola would join an elite group of three-time winners should his Man City team beat Inter in Istanbul. Guardiola could also become only the sixth coach to win the trophy with multiple teams.

Prior to his Real Madrid side's victory against Liverpool at the Stade de France, Ancelotti was one of only three coaches to have lifted the trophy three times. Discover the most successful coaches and managers in European Cup history – the oldest, youngest and those who won it first as players.

The most prolific European Cup-winning coaches

Carlo Ancelotti (ITA) – AC Milan 2003, 2007; Real Madrid 2014, 2022

A two-time winner with Milan as a cultured midfield general, Ancelotti seamlessly made the transition to coaching. He led the Rossoneri to victory in 2003 (vs Juventus) and 2007 (vs Liverpool), and it took the 2005 Miracle of Istanbul to deny him another. An extra time triumph over Atlético in 2014 took him to three titles, and in 2022 he became the first coach to lead sides in five finals, and the first to record four wins.

Bob Paisley (ENG) – Liverpool 1977, 1978, 1981

Paisley assumed the reins from the lauded Bill Shankly in 1974, humbly announcing that he would do his best. Nine years later, he retired having led the Reds to six league titles, a UEFA Cup, three League Cups and three European Cups. After victories in 1977 (vs Mönchengladbach) and 1978 (vs Club Brugge), a 1-0 triumph over Real Madrid in Paris in 1981 made it three titles in five seasons.

Zinédine Zidane (FRA) – Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018

Perhaps the finest player of his generation, Zidane won the Champions League just once before he hung up his gilded boots, thanks in no small part to his majestic volley for Madrid against Leverkusen in the 2002 final. Assistant to Ancelotti in 2014, he eclipsed that tally in his first three seasons as head coach, becoming the first man to lead a side to three successive titles.

Two-time European Cup-winning coaches

José Villalonga (ESP) – ﻿Real Madrid 1956, 1957

Luis Carniglia (ARG) – ﻿Real Madrid 1958, 1959

Béla Guttmann (HUN) – ﻿Benfica 1961, 1962

Helenio Herrera (ARG) – ﻿Inter 1964, 1965

Miguel Muñoz (ESP) – ﻿Real Madrid 1960, 1966

Nereo Rocco (ITA) – ﻿AC Milan 1963, 1969

Ștefan Kovács (ROU) – ﻿Ajax 1972, 1973

Dettmar Cramer (GER) – Bayern 1975, 1976﻿

Brian Clough (ENG) – ﻿﻿Nottingham Forest 1979, 1980

Ernst Happel (AUT) – ﻿Feyenoord 1970, ﻿Hamburg 1983

Arrigo Sacchi (ITA) – ﻿AC Milan 1989, 1990

Ottmar Hitzfeld (GER) – ﻿Dortmund 1997, ﻿Bayern 2001

Vicente del Bosque (ESP) – ﻿Real Madrid 2000, 2002

Sir Alex Ferguson (SCO) – ﻿Man United 1999, 2008

José Mourinho (POR) – ﻿Porto 2004, ﻿Inter 2010

Josep Guardiola (ESP) – ﻿Barcelona 2009, 2011

Jupp Heynckes (GER) – ﻿Real Madrid 1998, ﻿Bayern 2013

European Cup winners with multiple teams

2 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007; Real Madrid 2014, 2022)

2 Ernst Happel (Feyenoord 1970, Hamburg 1983)

2 Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid 1998, Bayern 2013)

2 Ottmar Hitzfeld (Dortmund 1997, Bayern 2001)

2 José Mourinho (Porto 2004, Inter 2010)

European Cup winners as player and coach

Carlo Ancelotti (player: AC Milan 1989, 1990; coach: AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014, 2022)

Johan Cruyff (player: Ajax 1971, 1972, 1973; coach: Barcelona 1992)

Josep Guardiola (player: Barcelona 1992; coach: Barcelona 2009, 2011)

Miguel Muñoz (player: Real Madrid 1956, 1957, 1958; coach: Real Madrid 1960, 1966)

Frank Rijkaard (player: Ajax 1995, AC Milan 1989, 1990; coach: Barcelona 2006)

Giovanni Trapattoni (player: AC Milan 1963, 1969; coach: Juventus 1985)

Zinédine Zidane (player: Real Madrid 2002; coach: Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)

European Cup and Champions League-winning coaches – oldest, youngest and more

Most final wins in a row

3 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)

Oldest winning coach

71 Raymond Goethals (Marseille 1993)

Youngest winning coach

36 José Villalonga (Real Madrid 1956)

Longest span of title wins

15 years Jupp Heynckes (﻿Real Madrid 1998, ﻿Bayern 2013)

Winning coach by nation

12 Italy (7 different coaches)

10 Germany (7)

10 Spain (6)

7 England (4)

5 Netherlands (5)

4 Argentina (2)

4 Scotland (3)

3 France (1)

3 Portugal (2)

3 Romania (2)

2 Austria (1)

2 Hungary (1)

1 Belgium (1)

1 Yugoslavia (1)

Most final defeats

3 Marcello Lippi (1997, 1998, 2003)

3 Jürgen Klopp (2013, 2018, 2022)