Real Madrid reaction to Champions League triumph: Ancelotti, Benzema, Courtois, Carvajal

Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid coach

"I cannot believe I've won four Champions Leagues! We suffered, but the side really dug in and were perfect. We are really happy with the end of a wonderful season. The gameplan worked well, and [Thibaut] Courtois helped cap a fantastic season for himself personally. It's a fantastic club and squad with a lot of quality and strong mental character.

Carlo Ancelotti: 'We've achieved something nobody expected'

"We've achieved something that nobody expected of us at the start of the season, and we’ve done that thanks to our quality, our commitment, our history, everything. We're very happy. I was very confident [going into the game] because I know the attitude of these players, especially in matches like this. The confidence that we had going into the match helped us to win it. I don't think it was so bad [at the start of the match]. We didn't want them to play the ball forward so much, so we lowered the block a bit, and they didn't get a chance in behind. That was the plan that we'd prepared."

Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid keeper and Player of the Match

Thibaut Courtois with the trophy and his Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

"I said in the press conference before the game we were going to win. We have once again shown that Madrid are kings of Europe. To be honest I can't really believe the save I made from Salah. I've felt really good this season. When you make the first save it focuses you, then I kept out Mané's effort, then Salah. Today nobody was going to get in the way of my desire to win the Champions League. I'm very proud to win my first Champions League; it's beautiful to win the first, but I want a second, a third, a fourth."

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid striker

"We're so happy and proud of this team. We've done the double and deservedly so. It was a tough game but it always is in the Champions League, and more so in a final. It means so much to me to win another Champions League here in my home country."

Federico Valverde, Real Madrid forward

"It's been a magnificent Champions League campaign and we were able to finish it off today. It was a tough game, but Courtois was incredible – just as he has been all season."

Jürgen Klopp Liverpool coach

Klopp: 'We will come again'

"We played a good game, but when you lose 1-0 you know it's not good enough. I told the boys that I feel pride already, but the boys need a bit longer for that – I understand that. These boys played an outstanding season. The two competitions we couldn't win, we couldn't win by the smallest possible margin. When you lose, you have to think we could have done better. Is it possible in game 63 to play your absolute best? I don't know. We didn't get our reward and that's part of the game – that will never change. Real will lose a final some day, but it didn't happen tonight."

Andy Robertson, Liverpool defender

"The dressing room is quiet, devastated. That is what happens when you don't win finals. We are a pressing team; it has worked so much for us but we have been caught back post and that's football. It is hard to get back in the game playing against against a very experienced team, they know how to see out a game."