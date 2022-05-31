Introducing UEFA Play: All you need to know about UEFA's new music and audio content hub

What is UEFA Play?

UEFA Play is a cross-platform hub housing all things football and music, bringing all UEFA audio properties under one umbrella, and exciting fans with 'football x music' crossovers and collaborations. Accessible at campaigns.uefa.com/play, the website is the go-to destination for the sounds of football, with the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Europa League anthems living on its playlists.

What is on the playlists?

Playlists have been created for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Europa League, featuring the official competition anthems and plenty more besides. A UEFA Women's EURO playlist will soon be released to mark the road to the competition in England this summer.

On the UEFA Champions League playlist, keep that #UCLFeeling going with the official playlist which features footballing anthems and stadium-filling classics.

The UEFA Europa League playlist celebrates the aspirational spirit of the competition, bringing together up-and-coming songwriters and established artists including Lil Nas X, ROSALIA and Khalid.

The bespoke playlist for the UEFA Women's Champions League has top global tracks with a powerful female presence, as well as personal hype songs of players from finalists Lyon and Barcelona, plus stars from Bayern, Juventus, Paris and Wolfsburg.

Who is involved?

UEFA Play aims to share music and stories that inspire fans, players and the footballing world. Ever wondered why Villarreal are called The Yellow Submarine? How about why Liverpool fans sing Allez Allez Allez? Keep an eye out for social, web and app content talking about some of our favourite tracks.

We will be speaking to some of the stars of the footballing world to hear about how the official competition anthems and other tracks inspire, motivate and drive them – and there may be a few celebrities adding their thoughts too.

Where can I find UEFA Play?

UEFA Play is set to expand in the future with podcast, exclusive audio content and other exciting fan offerings. UEFA Play will be updated continuously, keeping fans engaged throughout the year and across all UEFA competitions. To access UEFA Play, search UEFA on your favourite music streaming platform or click here.