FedEx Performance Zone: Players to watch out for this season

The FedEx Performance Zone was an exciting addition to last season's UEFA Champions League, but which players could follow in the footsteps of inaugural rankings-topper Karim Benzema this time around?

Players' displays are tracked throughout the competition, with the data fed into a specially designed algorithm to create rankings based on performances which are updated every matchday.

FedEx Performance Zone: All you need to know

Points for some actions, such as goals, assists and ball recoveries, are the same for all players, but other data is considered depending on each player's specific position. For example, clean sheets, successful tackles and attempts blocked are considered key statistics for defensive players, while shots and completed passes are important metrics for midfielders and forwards.

Points are awarded in every match a player contests and are added to their scores from previous games in the competition, meaning whoever has the most points across the whole season heads the rankings. Performances in the group stage are weighted equally, although matches in subsequent rounds of the competition are weighted incrementally higher.

FedEx Performance Zone: how it works

UEFA.com picks out six to watch as the FedEx Performance Zone returns to European football's premier club competition.

Karim Benzema

All Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

The Madrid striker streaked clear at the top of the ranking, thanks in no small part to his 15 goals (385 points) across the season. His mammoth victory margin of 270.5 points was all the wider because ten of those came in the knockout stages – round of 16 goals goals are worth 22.5 points, quarter-final strikes 30 points and semi-final ones 37.5 points due to their higher weightings. A total of 23 shots on target across the tournament (177.5 points) boosted his numbers too, and with the 34-year-old seemingly getting better with age, who's to say he will not retain his title?

Luis Díaz

The talented Colombian scored two goals in the group stage (30 points) for Porto but ended the campaign seventh in the rankings thanks to his dazzling displays after moving to Liverpool in January. Two more goals (67.5 points), an assist (18 points), and a high level of passing accuracy in the last eight and semi-finals (39 points) brought him 258 points in those four games alone – more than half his season's total (427.5 points). A full season with the Anfield club could further inflate those numbers.

Steven Berghuis

Only Sébastien Haller and Antony scored more points for Ajax last season but, with those two now departed, much will depend on Berghuis and new signing Steven Bergwijn this time around. Three goals (45 points) and one assist (nine points) in the group stage in the 30-year-old's first season with Ajax was a decent starting point, while the forward scored points in all eight matches for passing accuracy (42 points in total). The Dutch international finished on 190.5 points last time around – expect that to rise with the added responsibility he takes on in this campaign.

Christopher Nkunku

See Nkunku's hat-trick against Man City

Leipzig finished third in their section but there was little more the prolific Nkunku could have done to drag them into the knockout stages. He stole the show on Matchday 1 with a hat-trick (45 points) away to Manchester City helping him to a 57-point haul, and found the net three more times (45 points) in the remainder of the group stage. Scored points for passing accuracy in four of those matches (24 points in total), showing there is more to his game than his finishing prowess.

Milan Škriniar

Inter pushed Liverpool all the way in their round of 16 tie and few teams escape Anfield with a clean sheet (12 points) these days. Centre-back Škriniar was integral to the feat, and their qualification from the group stage, playing every minute of their eight games (45 points for appearances in total). He was the highest ranked player from any Italian side, with his two biggest match totals coming in those games against the Reds – 14 ball recoveries (21 points), 11 clearances (16.5 points), three tackles (12 points) and three blocks (six points) contributing to 79.5 points across those two displays.

Jude Bellingham

The England midfielder is the highest-placed player from last year's list who is still in his teenage years. Dortmund's campaign only lasted six games but Bellingham chipped in with a goal (15 points) and three assists (27 points) as his reputation rose throughout the season. He claimed points in all six games from passing accuracy (39 in total) and recovered 24 balls (24 points) to show there are many strings to the 19-year-old's bow.

