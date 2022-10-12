UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Lewandowski and Salah move level with Haaland

Wednesday 12 October 2022

Who has scored the most goals in this season's UEFA Champions League? Who has provided the most assists?

Robert Lewandowski scored twice on Matchday 4 to make it five goals this season
Robert Lewandowski scored twice on Matchday 4 to make it five goals this season AFP via Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah have joined Erling Haaland on five goals at the top of the UEFA Champions League scoring charts. The Norwegian's Matchday 3 double against Copenhagen had taken him clear in the race but he then sat out Matchday 4, giving his pursuers a chance to close in. Lewandowski duly struck twice to rescue a crucial point for Barcelona at home to Inter, while Liverpool's Salah came off the bench at Rangers to score the quickest hat-trick in competition history, timed at just six minutes and 12 seconds.

2022/23 Champions League top scorers

5 Erling Haaland (Man City)
5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
4 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)
4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)
4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)
4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)
3 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)
3 Noah Okafor (Salzburg)
3 Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

Lewandowski's hat-trick against Plzeň on Matchday 1 made him the early leader in the top scorers' race, although he did not find the net in his next two games before his Matchday 4 double against Inter. Sané overtook his former team-mate by scoring in Bayern's first three games, while Haaland has two doubles in his three appearances. Mbappé and Bellingham both struck for the fourth game in a row on Matchday 4.

2022/23 Champions League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 Champions League

4 João Cancelo (Man City)
4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)
3 Ángel Di María (Juventus)
3 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)
3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)
3 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2022/23 Champions League

6 Leroy Sané (Bayern)
5 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)
5 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)
5 Erling Haaland (Man City)
5 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)
5 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)
5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
5 Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

Hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Champions League

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň), 07/09/22
Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool), 12/10/22

Champions League all-time top scorers

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

All Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15
2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10
2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15
2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15
2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16
2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10
2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17
2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14
2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8
2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9
2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8
2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10
2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9
2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8
2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9
2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

Van Nistelrooy: My top three goals

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10
2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7
1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10
1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8
1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10
1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5
1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9
1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7
1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5
1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats
© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 12 October 2022

Selected for you

All-time top UEFA club scorers
Live 01/09/2022

All-time top UEFA club scorers

How many of the 21 players to have hit 50+ UEFA club competition goals can you name?
All-time top scorers
Live 12/10/2022

All-time top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the way, but the race for third is hotting up.