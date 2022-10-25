Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Mbappé goes clear of Haaland, Lewandowski and Salah

Kylian Mbappé leads this season's UEFA Champions League scoring charts with six goals after adding two to his tally as Paris beat Maccabi Haifa 7-2 on Matchday 5.

Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah were all tied on five goals after Matchday 4, but there is now a new name at the top of the leaderboard following Mbappé's exploits on Tuesday.

2022/23 Champions League top scorers 6 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

4 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

4 Lionel Messi (Paris)

4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

Haaland's double against Copenhagen in the third round of games had taken him clear in the race but he then sat out Matchday 4, giving his pursuers a chance to close in. Lewandowski duly struck twice to rescue a crucial point for Barcelona at home to Inter, while Liverpool's Salah came off the bench at Rangers to score the quickest hat-trick in competition history, timed at just six minutes and 12 seconds.

2022/23 Champions League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 Champions League

4 João Cancelo (Man City)

4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

3 Ángel Di María (Juventus)

3 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)

3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

3 Lionel Messi (Paris)

3 Neymar (Paris)

3 André Silva (Leipzig)

3 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)



Most goals and assists combined in the 2022/23 Champions League

8 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

7 Lionel Messi (Paris)

6 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

Hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Champions League

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň), 07/09/22

Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool), 12/10/22

Champions League all-time top scorers

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

All Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

Van Nistelrooy: My top three goals

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats