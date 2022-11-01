Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Mohamed Salah goes clear of Kylian Mbappé

Mohamed Salah's goal against Napoli took him ahead of Kylian Mbappé on seven goals at the top of this season's UEFA Champions League scoring charts.

The Egyptian broke the deadlock in the 85th minute at Anfield on Matchday 6, the fifth successive Champions League match in which he has found the net, to move ahead of Mbappé, whose Paris Saint-Germain side are at Juventus on Wednesday.

2022/23 Champions League top scorers 7 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

6 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

5 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

4 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

4 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

4 Lionel Messi (Paris)

4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

4 Giovanni Simeone (Napoli)

Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Salah – scorer of the quickest hat-trick in competition history, timed at just six minutes and 12 seconds, in the Matchday 4 win at Rangers – were all tied on five goals before Matchday 5, when Mbappé struck twice in Paris's 7-2 defeat of Maccabi Haifa on the Tuesday before being joined on six goals at the summit by Salah the following day.

2022/23 Champions League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 Champions League

4 João Cancelo (Man City)

4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

3 Ángel Di María (Juventus)

3 Serge Gnabry (Bayern)

3 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)

3 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

3 Lionel Messi (Paris)

3 Neymar (Paris)

3 Ivan Perišić (Spurs)

3 André Silva (Leipzig)

3 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)



Most goals and assists combined in the 2022/23 Champions League

8 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

7 Lionel Messi (Paris)

7 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

Hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Champions League

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň), 07/09/22

Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool), 12/10/22

Champions League all-time top scorers

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

All Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

Van Nistelrooy: My top three goals

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats