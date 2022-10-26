Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Mohamed Salah pulls level with Kylian Mbappé

Mohamed Salah's goal against Ajax took him level with Kylian Mbappé on six goals at the top of this season's UEFA Champions League scoring charts.

Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Salah were all tied on five goals after Matchday 4, but Mbappé struck twice in Paris's 7-2 defeat of Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday before being joined at the summit by Salah on Wednesday.

2022/23 Champions League top scorers 6 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

6 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)4 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

4 Lionel Messi (Paris)

4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

4 Giovanni Simeone (Napoli)

4 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

Haaland's double against Copenhagen in the third round of games had taken him clear in the race but he then sat out Matchday 4, giving his pursuers a chance to close in. Lewandowski duly struck twice to rescue a crucial point for Barcelona at home to Inter, while Liverpool's Salah came off the bench at Rangers to score the quickest hat-trick in competition history, timed at just six minutes and 12 seconds.

2022/23 Champions League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 Champions League

4 João Cancelo (Man City)

4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

3 Ángel Di María (Juventus)

3 Serge Gnabry (Bayern)

3 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)

3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

3 Lionel Messi (Paris)

3 Neymar (Paris)

3 André Silva (Leipzig)

3 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)



Most goals and assists combined in the 2022/23 Champions League

8 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

7 Lionel Messi (Paris)

7 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Champions League

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň), 07/09/22

Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool), 12/10/22

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

