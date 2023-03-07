Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Mohamed Salah out in front

Mohamed Salah is currently top of this season's UEFA Champions League scoring charts with eight goals, closely followed by Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and João Mário.

Salah finished the group stage having found the net in five successive Champions League games, incorporating the quickest hat-trick in competition history, timed at just six minutes and 12 seconds, in the Matchday 4 win at Rangers. He added to his tally in Liverpool's round of 16 first leg defeat by Real Madrid, for whom Vinícius Júnior struck twice to move on to six for the season and into third place.

Mbappé also split his goals across five matches in the group stage, before drawing a blank in the round of 16 first leg at home to Bayern.

2022/23 Champions League top scorers 8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

7 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

6 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

6 João Mário (Benfica) 5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

5 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

5 Rafa Silva (Benfica) 4 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

4 Olivier Giroud (Milan)

4 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

4 Lionel Messi (Paris)

4 Darwin Núñez (Liverpool)

4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

4 Giovanni Simeone (Napoli)



João Mário was on target from the penalty spot in Benfica's triumph at home to Club Brugge in the round of 16 second leg to take his haul to six for the season, with team-mate Rafa Silva also on the scoresheet with his fifth of the campaign. In doing so, Rafa pulled level with Erling Haaland, Mehdi Taremi and the eliminated Robert Lewandowski.

2022/23 Champions League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 Champions League

4 João Cancelo (Man City/Bayern)

4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

4 Lionel Messi (Paris)

3 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

3 Ángel Di María (Juventus)

3 Serge Gnabry (Bayern)

3 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)

3 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

3 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

3 Neymar (Paris)

3 Ivan Perišić (Spurs)

3 André Silva (Leipzig)

3 Mohamed Simakan (Leipzig)

3 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

3 Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2022/23 Champions League

10 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

10 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

8 Lionel Messi (Paris)

8 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

8 João Mário (Benfica)

7 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

Hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Champions League

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň), 07/09/22

Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool), 12/10/22

Champions League all-time top scorers

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

All Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

Van Nistelrooy: My top three goals

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats