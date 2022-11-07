Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Kylian Mbappé and Mohamed Salah tied after group stage

Kylian Mbappé and Mohamed Salah are tied on seven goals at the top of this season's UEFA Champions League scoring charts.

Salah finishes the group stage having found the net in five successive Champions League games, incorporating the quickest hat-trick in competition history, timed at just six minutes and 12 seconds, in the Matchday 4 win at Rangers. Mbappé also split his goals across five matches, once more drawing level with Salah thanks to his opener for Paris away to Juventus on Matchday 6.

2022/23 Champions League top scorers 7 ﻿Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

7 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

5 Mehdi Taremi (Porto) 4 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

4 Olivier Giroud (Milan)

4 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

4 João Mário (Benfica)

4 Lionel Messi (Paris)

4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

4 Rafa Silva (Benfica)

4 Giovanni Simeone (Napoli)

4 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Salah were all tied on five goals before Matchday 5, when Mbappé struck twice in Paris's 7-2 defeat of Maccabi Haifa on the Tuesday before being joined on six goals at the summit by Salah the following day. They both then went one better a week later.

2022/23 Champions League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 Champions League

4 João Cancelo (Man City)

4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

4 Lionel Messi (Paris)

3 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

3 Ángel Di María (Juventus)

3 Serge Gnabry (Bayern)

3 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)

3 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

3 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

3 Neymar (Paris)

3 Ivan Perišić (Spurs)

3 André Silva (Leipzig)

3 Mohamed Simakan (Leipzig)

3 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)



Most goals and assists combined in the 2022/23 Champions League

10 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

8 Lionel Messi (Paris)

8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

7 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

Hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Champions League

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň), 07/09/22

Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool), 12/10/22

Champions League all-time top scorers

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats