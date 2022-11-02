UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League group stage: Who qualified for the round of 16?

Wednesday 2 November 2022

Find out who qualified for the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Leipzig made it through on the final night
Leipzig made it through on the final night DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Through to round of 16: Bayern*, Benfica*, Chelsea*, Club Brugge, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, Man City*, Milan, Napoli*, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto*, Real Madrid*, Tottenham*

*Group winners

Confirmed in third place and the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

Confirmed in fourth place: Atlético, Celtic, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Maccabi Haifa, Marseille, Plzeň, Rangers

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Last updated: 2 November

Group A

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
NAP Napoli
Playing now
6 5 0 1 20 6 14 15
LIV Liverpool
Playing now
6 5 0 1 17 6 11 15
AJX Ajax
Playing now
6 2 0 4 11 16 -5 6
RAN Rangers
Playing now
6 0 0 6 2 22 -20 0

Napoli are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Liverpool are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Ajax finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Rangers finish fourth.

Group B

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
POR Porto
Playing now
6 4 0 2 12 7 5 12
BRU Club Brugge
Playing now
6 3 2 1 7 4 3 11
BL Leverkusen
Playing now
6 1 2 3 4 8 -4 5
ATL Atlético
Playing now
6 1 2 3 5 9 -4 5

Porto are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Club Brugge are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Leverkusen finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Atlético finish fourth.

Group C

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
BAY Bayern
Playing now
6 6 0 0 18 2 16 18
INT Inter
Playing now
6 3 1 2 10 7 3 10
BAR Barcelona
Playing now
6 2 1 3 12 12 0 7
PLZ Plzeň
Playing now
6 0 0 6 5 24 -19 0

Bayern are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Inter are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Barcelona finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Plzeň finish fourth.

Group D

Group D Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
TOT Tottenham
Playing now
6 3 2 1 8 6 2 11
EIN Frankfurt
Playing now
6 3 1 2 7 8 -1 10
SCP Sporting CP
Playing now
6 2 1 3 8 9 -1 7
OM Marseille
Playing now
6 2 0 4 8 8 0 6

Tottenham are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Frankfurt are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Sporting finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Marseille finish fourth.

Group E

Group E Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
CHE Chelsea
Playing now
6 4 1 1 10 4 6 13
ACM Milan
Playing now
6 3 1 2 12 7 5 10
SBG Salzburg
Playing now
6 1 3 2 5 9 -4 6
DZ Dinamo Zagreb
Playing now
6 1 1 4 4 11 -7 4

Chelsea are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Milan are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Salzburg finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Dinamo finish fourth.

Group F

Group F Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
RM Real Madrid
Playing now
6 4 1 1 15 6 9 13
LEI Leipzig
Playing now
6 4 0 2 13 9 4 12
SHK Shakhtar Donetsk
Playing now
6 1 3 2 8 10 -2 6
CEL Celtic
Playing now
6 0 2 4 4 15 -11 2

Real Madrid are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Leipzig are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Shakhtar finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Celtic finish fourth.

Group G

Group G Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
MC Man City
Playing now
6 4 2 0 14 2 12 14
BVB Dortmund
Playing now
6 2 3 1 10 5 5 9
SEV Sevilla
Playing now
6 1 2 3 6 12 -6 5
CPH Copenhagen
Playing now
6 0 3 3 1 12 -11 3

Man City are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Dortmund are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Sevilla finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Copenhagen finish fourth.

Group H

Group H Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
SLB Benfica
Playing now
6 4 2 0 16 7 9 14
PAR Paris
Playing now
6 4 2 0 16 7 9 14
JUV Juventus
Playing now
6 1 0 5 9 13 -4 3
MHA M. Haifa
Playing now
6 1 0 5 7 21 -14 3

Benfica are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Paris are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Juventus finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Maccabi Haifa finish fourth.

