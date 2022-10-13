Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Diogo Costa (Porto) – 15 points

Defenders

Tanguy Nianzou (Sevilla) – 12 points

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) – 11 points

Pierre Cornud (Maccabi Haifa) – 10 points

Midfielders

Omer Atzili (Maccabi Haifa) – 16 points

Galeno (Porto) – 16 points

Leon Goretzka (Bayern) – 17 points

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – 15 points

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 16 points

Forwards

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 16 points

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 10 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.