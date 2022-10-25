UEFA.com works better on other browsers
SL Benfica against Juventus to be played without goal-line technology

Tuesday 25 October 2022

The match will go ahead without the use of goal-line technology as per the UEFA Champions League regulations.

The match will go ahead without the use of goal-line technology
Getty Images

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between SL Benfica and Juventus, the home club – without the knowledge of UEFA and UEFA's goal-line technology supplier – commissioned works in the Estádio do SL Benfica, which made the installed goal-line technology system dysfunctional.

Unfortunately it will not be possible to replace and install a new system in time for the match and therefore the match will go ahead without the use of goal-line technology as per the UEFA Champions League regulations.

