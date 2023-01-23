Champions League yellow cards: How many bookings lead to a suspension? Are they wiped after the group stage? How can a player be suspended for the final?

How many Champions League games is a player suspended for following a red card?

Article 52.01 of the UEFA Champions League regulations

As a rule, a player or a team official sent off from the field of play and/or its immediate surrounds, including the technical area, is automatically suspended for the next match in a UEFA club competition (i.e. UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League or UEFA Super Cup). In case of serious offences, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body is entitled to augment this punishment, including by extending it to other competitions.

How many yellow cards lead to a Champions League suspension?

Article 52.02



Before the group stage, players and team officials are suspended for the next competition match after three cautions, which did not result in a red card, as well as following any subsequent odd-numbered caution (fifth, seventh, ninth, etc).

From the first match in the group stage, players and team officials are suspended for the next competition match after three cautions, which did not result in a red card, as well as following any subsequent odd-numbered caution (fifth, seventh, ninth, etc).

Are suspensions carried from one European competition to another?

Article 52.03

Single yellow cards and pending suspensions are always carried forward either to the next stage of the competition, to the UEFA Europa League or to the UEFA Europa Conference League in the current season.

Are yellow cards wiped after the Champions League group stage?

Article 52.04

Exceptionally, all yellow cards and pending yellow-card suspensions expire on completion of the play-offs. They are not carried forward to the group stage. In addition, all yellow cards expire on completion of the quarter-finals. They are not carried forward to the semi-finals.

Can you be suspended for the Champions League final?

Yes, but only after receiving a red card. Because yellow cards expire on completion of the quarter-finals (see Article 52.04), even if a player is cautioned in both legs of a victorious semi-final tie they cannot be suspended for the final.

Do yellow cards expire at the end of the season?

Article 52.05

Cautions and pending yellow-card suspensions from the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League or the UEFA Europa Conference League expire at the end of the season.