Champions League group stage recap: Benfica better group stage heavyweights

An early victory against Juventus in Turin signalled their intent with home and away draws against Paris setting Roger Schmidt's men up nicely to progress.

There was still plenty of drama to come, though, with contrasting seven-goal thrillers in Benfica's last two games leading to a dramatic first-place finish in the section.

Round of 16: Club Brugge vs Benfica

Campaign so far

Group H winners: W4 D2 L0 F16 A7

Top scorer: João Mário, Rafa Silva (4)

Highlights: Benfica 4-3 Juventus

06/09: Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa (Rafa Silva 50, Grimaldo 54)

14/09: Juventus 1-2 Benfica (Milik 4; João Mário 43pen, Neres 55)

05/10: Benfica 1-1 Paris (Danilo 41og; Messi 22)

11/10: Paris 1-1 Benfica (Mbappé 40 pen; João Mário 62 pen)

25/10: Benfica 4-3 Juventus (António Silva 17, João Mário 28pen, Rafa Silva 35 50; Kean 21, Milik 77, McKennie 79)

02/11: Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica (Chery 26pen; Gonçalo Ramos 20, Musa 59, Grimaldo 69, Rafa Silva 73, Henrique Araújo 88, João Mário 90+2)

Campaign in ten words: Bold, confident side full of class: a match for anyone.

UEFA.com Benfica reporter Roger Schmidt arrived at Benfica in the summer with a view to giving the Eagles a makeover, a new sense of identity. He has worked wonders, his side embarking on a long unbeaten run from the start of the season, and sensationally qualifying for the round of 16 as group winners. Before that momentous Matchday 6 triumph away at Maccabi Haifa, they beat Juve away and at home and drew 1-1 twice with Paris; no side will relish meeting them in the knockout phase.

How do Benfica play?

The German gegenpress with a heavy Portuguese accent. Lining up in a 4-2-3-1, they press from the off. Attacking full-backs, wingers who can overload the midfield, a supersonic Rafa Silva and a hard-working attacker in Gonçalo Ramos. They mix youth and experience at the back, Enzo Fernandez manages the tempo with his heat-seeking passes, and Florentino is an octopus whose long limbs can do it all. Add in David Neres's capacity for invention and you have the recipe for something special.

Alejandro Grimaldo – 47 points

João Mário – 41 points

Rafa Silva – 39 points

Squad changes

Clubs have until 24:00 CET on Thursday 2 February to register a maximum of three new eligible players prior to the knockout stage. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition.

Key stats