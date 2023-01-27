Champions League group stage recap: Dortmund showing no fear

Dortmund showed their prowess in front of goal and ability to mix it with the UEFA Champions League heavyweights in the first half of their group stage campaign.

BVB eased off in the second part of their schedule but expect the likes of Jude Bellingham and company to pick up the pace again when they face Chelsea in the last 16.

Round of 16: Dortmund vs Chelsea

Campaign so far

Group G runners-up: W2 D3 L1 F10 A5﻿

Top scorer: Jude Bellingham (4)

Highlights: Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund

06/09: Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen (Reus 35, Guerreiro 42, Bellingham 83)

14/09: Man City 2-1 Dortmund (Stones 80, Haaland 84; Bellingham 56)

05/10: Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund (En-Nesyri 51; Guerreiro 6, Bellingham 41, Adeyemi 43, Brandt 75)

11/10: Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla (Bellingham 35; Nianzou 18)

25/10: Dortmund 0-0 Man City

02/11: Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund (Haraldsson 41; Hazard 23)

Campaign in ten words: Jude Bellingham shines as Borussia Dortmund claim group stage redemption.

UEFA.com Dortmund reporter After getting knocked out of the group stage in ignominious fashion last season, Dortmund atoned in successfully navigating a tricky section. Bellingham stepped up as both a goalscorer and a leader to prove there is life after Erling Haaland. The 19-year-old is part of a hungry young side who can cause any team in Europe problems, although they still have a lot to learn at the highest level as shown across two games against Manchester City.

How do Dortmund play?

Dortmund have forged a reputation as high-octane entertainers, but with Haaland leaving in the summer and injury issues rife amongst the squad, they've had to be more pragmatic. It's resulted in a greater focus on defensive discipline and a reliance on the side's counterattacking abilities, which is why 18-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko has proven a better, albeit more profligate, fit for the lone striker role than the more experienced Anthony Modeste. Sébastien Haller's return in 2023 will only change things for the better.

Jude Bellingham – 49 points

Niklas Süle – 29 points

Nico Schlotterbeck – 25 points

Squad changes

Clubs have until 24:00 CET on Thursday 2 February to register a maximum of three new eligible players prior to the knockout stage. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition.

Key stats