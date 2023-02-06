Milan vs Tottenham Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Monday, 6 February 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Milan and Tottenham.
Article top media content
Article body
Milan and Tottenham meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 14 February.
Milan vs Tottenham at a glance
When: Tuesday 14 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 8 March)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Milan vs Tottenham on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Spurs boss Antonio Conte is no stranger to San Siro, having been in the Inter dugout for two seasons as well as a visiting coach for the likes of Atalanta and Juventus. His current team also have fond memories of a 1-0 away win there in the first leg of their 2010/11 round of 16 tie – Peter Crouch applying the finishing touch to a late counterattack. It is little surprise that in-form Harry Kane looks likeliest to provide any such similar moments this time around.
Predicted line-ups*
Milan: Tătăruşanu; Kalulu, Kjær, Tomori, Hernández; Tonali, Bennacer; Rebić, Krunić, Rafael Leão; Giroud
Tottenham: Lloris; Dier, Davies, Lenglet; Perišić, Bentancur, Højbjerg; Sessegnon; Son, Kane, Moura
*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow
Squad changes
Milan
In: Andrea Bartoccioni*, Federico Mangiameli*, Fotios Pseftis*, Malick Thiaw
Out: Sergiño Dest, Andreas Jungdal
* List B
Tottenham
In: Arnaut Danjuma, Pedro Porro, Alfie Whiteman
Out: Matt Doherty, Bryan Gil, Djed Spence
Form guide
Milan
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLLLDL
Where they stand: 6th in Serie A
Tottenham
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLLW
Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16
Expert predictions
Vieri Capretta, Milan reporter
To follow.
Lynsey Hooper, Tottenham reporter
To follow.
What the coaches say
Stefano Pioli, Milan coach: "You cannot expect to find easy rivals in the last 16, but we will do our best to prepare: they will be exciting rivals. Tottenham are very compact and organised with really strong individuals and with many [players] who know Milan and Italian soccer. In theory, I think it could be an even clash."
Antonio Conte, Tottenham coach: "The Champions League is a tournament in which anything can happen. We know our opponents are an important opponent but we know the game will be balanced."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.