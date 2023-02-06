UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Milan vs Tottenham Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Monday, 6 February 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Milan and Tottenham.

Harry Kane celebrates Tottenham's qualification on Matchday 6 of the group stage
Harry Kane celebrates Tottenham's qualification on Matchday 6 of the group stage Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Milan and Tottenham meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 14 February.

Milan vs Tottenham at a glance

When: Tuesday 14 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 8 March)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Milan vs Tottenham on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is no stranger to San Siro, having been in the Inter dugout for two seasons as well as a visiting coach for the likes of Atalanta and Juventus. His current team also have fond memories of a 1-0 away win there in the first leg of their 2010/11 round of 16 tie – Peter Crouch applying the finishing touch to a late counterattack. It is little surprise that in-form Harry Kane looks likeliest to provide any such similar moments this time around.

Crouch's 2011 Tottenham winner in Milan

Predicted line-ups*

Milan: Tătăruşanu; Kalulu, Kjær, Tomori, Hernández; Tonali, Bennacer; Rebić, Krunić, Rafael Leão; Giroud

Tottenham: Lloris; Dier, Davies, Lenglet; Perišić, Bentancur, Højbjerg; Sessegnon; Son, Kane, Moura

*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow

Squad changes

Milan
In: Andrea Bartoccioni*, Federico Mangiameli*, Fotios Pseftis*, Malick Thiaw
Out: Sergiño Dest, Andreas Jungdal

* List B

Tottenham
In: Arnaut Danjuma, Pedro Porro, Alfie Whiteman﻿
Out: Matt Doherty, Bryan Gil, Djed Spence

Form guide

Milan
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLLLDL
Where they stand: 6th in Serie A

Tottenham
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLLW ﻿
Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Expert predictions

Vieri Capretta, Milan reporter
Lynsey Hooper, Tottenham reporter
What the coaches say

Stefano Pioli, Milan coach: "You cannot expect to find easy rivals in the last 16, but we will do our best to prepare: they will be exciting rivals. Tottenham are very compact and organised with really strong individuals and with many [players] who know Milan and Italian soccer. In theory, I think it could be an even clash."

Antonio Conte, Tottenham coach: "The Champions League is a tournament in which anything can happen. We know our opponents are an important opponent but we know the game will be balanced."

Where is the 2023 Champions League final?

Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.

The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

