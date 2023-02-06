Dortmund vs Chelsea Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Dortmund and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 15 February.

Dortmund vs Chelsea at a glance When: Wednesday 15 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 7 March)

What do you need to know?

Dortmund's Edin Terzić and Chelsea's Graham Potter studied together for their UEFA Pro coaching licence in 2018, but their friendship may be tested when their sides meet in the round of 16. The Blues have had some disappointing results over the winter, but Terzić is hoping his former study buddy can turn things around: "I know Graham well and really like him. I have my fingers crossed for him for every game — with the exception of the two against us."

Predicted line-ups

Dortmund: Kobel; Passlack, Hummels, Schlotterbeck; Adeyemi, Salih Özcan, Emre Can, Hazard, Reyna; Malen, Modeste

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Mount, Zakaria, Jorginho, Sterling; Aubameyang, Havertz

*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow

Squad changes

Dortmund

In: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens*, Mahmoud Dahoud, Sébastien Haller, Julian Ryerson

Out: Thorgan Hazard, Abdoulaye Kamara

* List B

Chelsea

In: João Félix, Enzo Fernández, Mykhailo Mudryk

Out: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jorginho

Form guide

Dortmund

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWLL

Where they stand: 3rd in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Chelsea

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWLLL

Where they stand: 9th in Premier League

Expert predictions

James Thorogood, Dortmund reporter

Joe Terry, Chelsea reporter

What the coaches say

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "We'll be up against a top team from England that came out on top in the 2021 Champions League final. In Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulišić, we'll be reunited with two players who were recently with us. I'm a very close friend of their coach Graham Potter. We're looking forward to the reunion and the matches."

Graham Potter, Chelsea coach: "The players we have identified are young and they have got quality – as you saw with [Benoît] Badiashile. With [Mykhailo] Mudryk and Joao [Félix] coming on loan, there is a certain type of player signed in terms of age. They are starting their careers so they are ambitious, they want to achieve things. They are not here to be fourth or third, they are here to win and compete﻿."