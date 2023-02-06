Dortmund vs Chelsea Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Monday, 6 February 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Dortmund and Chelsea.
Article top media content
Article body
Dortmund and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 15 February.
Dortmund vs Chelsea at a glance
When: Wednesday 15 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 7 March)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Dortmund vs Chelsea on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Dortmund's Edin Terzić and Chelsea's Graham Potter studied together for their UEFA Pro coaching licence in 2018, but their friendship may be tested when their sides meet in the round of 16. The Blues have had some disappointing results over the winter, but Terzić is hoping his former study buddy can turn things around: "I know Graham well and really like him. I have my fingers crossed for him for every game — with the exception of the two against us."
Predicted line-ups
Dortmund: Kobel; Passlack, Hummels, Schlotterbeck; Adeyemi, Salih Özcan, Emre Can, Hazard, Reyna; Malen, Modeste
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Mount, Zakaria, Jorginho, Sterling; Aubameyang, Havertz
*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow
Squad changes
Dortmund
In: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens*, Mahmoud Dahoud, Sébastien Haller, Julian Ryerson
Out: Thorgan Hazard, Abdoulaye Kamara
* List B
Chelsea
In: João Félix, Enzo Fernández, Mykhailo Mudryk
Out: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jorginho
Form guide
Dortmund
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWLL
Where they stand: 3rd in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16
Chelsea
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWLLL
Where they stand: 9th in Premier League
Expert predictions
James Thorogood, Dortmund reporter
To follow.
Joe Terry, Chelsea reporter
To follow.
What the coaches say
Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "We'll be up against a top team from England that came out on top in the 2021 Champions League final. In Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulišić, we'll be reunited with two players who were recently with us. I'm a very close friend of their coach Graham Potter. We're looking forward to the reunion and the matches."
Graham Potter, Chelsea coach: "The players we have identified are young and they have got quality – as you saw with [Benoît] Badiashile. With [Mykhailo] Mudryk and Joao [Félix] coming on loan, there is a certain type of player signed in terms of age. They are starting their careers so they are ambitious, they want to achieve things. They are not here to be fourth or third, they are here to win and compete."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.