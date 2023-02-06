UEFA Champions League destinations guide, presented by Expedia® Live

Bayern's home since the start of the 2005/06 season, the colourful Fußball Arena München was the venue for six games at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and then the 2012 UEFA Champions League final, plus four games at UEFA EURO 2020. It will stage six more as Germany hosts UEFA EURO 2024. Located in the north of the city, in an area dominated by offices and a retail park, the stadium is a good distance from Munich's main attractions, with the central Marienplatz square perhaps the best place to start exploring.

Fußball Arena München

Werner-Heisenberg-Allee 25, 80939 München

UEFA capacity: 75,000

Tickets (via the club's official website)

Munich Airport

Munich International Airport (32km to Fußball Arena München)

Nearest stations to Fußball Arena München

Fröttmaning (U6 Line)

