UEFA Champions League destinations guide, presented by Expedia® Live
Monday, 6 February 2023
Article summary
Presented by Expedia® Live, UEFA.com takes you on a whistle-stop tour of the round of 16 host cities.
Article top media content
Article body
Eyeing up a trip to see your team in this season's UEFA Champions League? Presented by Expedia® Live, allow us to guide you through all the potential destinations, where to book your flights and how to choose your hotel.
Bayern's home since the start of the 2005/06 season, the colourful Fußball Arena München was the venue for six games at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and then the 2012 UEFA Champions League final, plus four games at UEFA EURO 2020. It will stage six more as Germany hosts UEFA EURO 2024. Located in the north of the city, in an area dominated by offices and a retail park, the stadium is a good distance from Munich's main attractions, with the central Marienplatz square perhaps the best place to start exploring.
Fußball Arena München
Werner-Heisenberg-Allee 25, 80939 München
UEFA capacity: 75,000
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Munich Airport
Munich International Airport (32km to Fußball Arena München)
Nearest stations to Fußball Arena München
Fröttmaning (U6 Line)
Estádio da Luz, officially named Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, is located around 8km north of Lisbon centre, nearby to the city's other major stadium, Estádio José Alvalade. It is surrounded by motorways and apartment blocks, meaning pre and post-match eating and drinking is best done in the heart of Lisbon. However, if you do find yourself at the stadium with time to spare, head to the Colombo shopping centre right across the Av. General Norton de Matos, where you can find a decent selection of varied restaurants, a few coffee shops, some bars, and a cinema.
Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
Av. Eusébio da Silva Ferreira, 1500-313 Lisboa
UEFA capacity: 64,480
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Lisbon Airport
Humberto Delgado Airport (5km to Estádio do SL Benfica)
Nearest stations to Estádio do SL Benfica
Colégio Militar/Luz (Subway)
Benfica, Sete Rios (Train)
Estrada da Luz (Bus)
Estação do Colégio Militar (Bus)
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge home is located in upmarket west London, just a stone's throw from the River Thames and a brief tube ride away from iconic sights such as Big Ben and Buckingham Palace, as well as the bright lights of Leicester Square and Covent Garden. The stadium itself is nestled between a number of bustling areas, but it is the nearby King's Road which offers the widest array of high-end shops, bars and eateries.
Stamford Bridge
Fulham Road, SW6 1HS
UEFA capacity: 40,311
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Major London airports
London City (20km to Stamford Bridge)
London Heathrow (18km)
London Gatwick (56km)
London Luton (56km)
London Stansted (69km)
Nearest stations to Stamford Bridge
Fulham Broadway (Underground, District line)
Imperial Wharf (Overground)
West Brompton (Overground)
The stadium that Club Brugge share with their neighbours Cercle Brugge stands in a residential about 3km west of the picturesque centre of Bruges, which is famous for its canals, medieval buildings and cobbled streets. Easily accessibly by bus. the venue was originally the Olympiastadion when it was built in the 1970s, but was renamed in honour of 14th century folk hero Jan Breydel in time to stage games at UEFA EURO 2000.
Jan Breydelstadion
Koning Leopold III-laan 50, 8200 Brugge
UEFA capacity: 28,235
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Bruges airport
Ostend-Bruges International Airport (20km to Jan Breydelstadion)
Nearest stations to Jan Breydelstadion
Sint-Andries (Bus)
Standing on the same site as the Westfalenstadion, which staged games at the 1974 World Cup as well as Liverpool's UEFA Cup final triumph in the 2001, the new-look BVB Stadion Dortmund is the most capacious venue in the Bundesliga. Home to the club's famous 'Yellow Wall' of supporters, the arena is around 3km from central Dortmund, but there are plenty of food and drink facilities nearby, serving football supporters and patrons of the nearby Westfalenhallen exhibition centre.
BVB Stadion Dortmund
Strobelallee 50, 44139 Dortmund
UEFA capacity: 81,365
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Dortmund Airport
Dortmund Airport (11km to BVB Stadion Dortmund)
Nearest stations to BVB Stadion Dortmund
Dortmund Signal-Iduna-Park (Train)
Westfalenhallen (Underground)
Eintracht Frankfurt's ground stands on the site of the old Waldstadion, which was the club's home from 1925, and remains part of a major out-of-town sports complex. It is extremely convenient for international travellers, since it is served by the same S-8 and S-9 train services as the nearby Frankfurt Airport, but the 5km journey into the city centre is recommended to visit some great museums and a magnificent cathedral, or just to soak up the atmosphere at the central Römerberg square.
Frankfurt Stadion
Mörfelder Landstrasse 362, 60528 Frankfurt
UEFA capacity: 49,225
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Frankfurt Airport
Frankfurt Airport (5km to Frankfurt Stadion)
Nearest stations to Frankfurt Stadion
Stadion (Tram, Underground)
The iconic San Siro, also known as Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, is not located in one of the most eye-catching areas of Milan but with the new underground station just a stone's throw from the stadium, it is straightforward to access all the most important sites in the fashion capital of Italy. This includes all-time classics like Piazza del Duomo, Castello Sforzesco, La Scala, Brera, Arco della Pace and the Navigli, parks such as Sempione and Palestro, worldwide famous shopping streets and more modern areas like the one surrounding the Bosco Verticale, a new landmark on the Milan skyline. Tip: book in advance if you want to see Leonardo Da Vinci's Last Supper.
San Siro
Piazzale Angelo Moratti, Milan 20151
UEFA capacity: 75,710
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Major Milan airports
Linate (16km to San Siro)
Malpensa (54km)
Bergamo Orio al Serio (58km)
Nearest stations to San Siro
San Siro Stadium (M5 Line)
Lotto (M1 and M5 Lines)
Built to replace the city's Zentralstadion, which was part of a multi-sport complex and occasionally hosted national team games in the old East Germany, the venue staged games at the 2006 World Cup, and became home to RB Leipzig following the club's foundation in 2009. The stadium stands in a largely residential area, around 2km from central Leipzig, where the buzzy Karl-Liebknecht-Straße is a great place to get a feel for the city.
RB Arena
Am Sportforum 3, 04105 Leipzig
UEFA capacity: 41,122
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Leipzig Airport
Leipzig/Halle Airport (12km to RB Arena)
Nearest station to RB Arena
Sportforum (Tram)
The Reds' home is a couple of kilometres north of Liverpool city centre, and famously stands across Stanley Park from Goodison Park, the ground belonging to their local rivals Everton. There has been a stadium on this site since 1884, and while the current Anfield is a modern venue, it still stands (in traditional British fashion) in the middle of a residential area, which can be atmospheric on a matchnight. Visitors may prefer to spend their days in the centre of the city, for the Albert Dock and the many landmarks associated with Liverpool's biggest cultural export, The Beatles.
Anfield
Anfield Rd, Anfield, Liverpool L4 0TH
UEFA capacity: 54,022
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Liverpool Airport
Liverpool John Lennon Airport (12km to Anfield)
Nearest stations to Anfield
Anfield (17, 26, 27 and 217 Buses)
Originally known as Eastlands after it was built to stage the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the venue was converted to a football stadium as it replaced Maine Road as Manchester City's home. The stadium is easily accessible from central Manchester by bus or through the urban rail network, Metrolink, while the journey is around 30 minutes on foot. The area around the venue is reasonably busy on matchdays, but the centre of the city has plenty to offer in terms of attractions. Old Trafford, the home of City's rivals Man United, lies to the west of the city centre.
City of Manchester Stadium
Ashton New Rd, Manchester M11 3FF
UEFA capacity: 52,950
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Manchester Airport
Manchester Airport (15km to City of Manchester Stadium)
Nearest stations to City of Manchester Stadium
Etihad Campus (Metrolink)
The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, located in the picturesque Fuorigrotta area and recently renewed and renamed in honour of the Napoli legend, is an experience both inside and out. The city itself has plenty of attractions, from the central Piazza del Plebiscito and Castel dell'Ovo to Via San Gregorio Armenio, the Fontanelle cemetery and the Cappella Sansevero with the famous Cristo Velato – to name just a few. But you can also continue the Maradona tour in town with several murals, a 'sanctuary' in the Quartieri Spagnoli and the Bar Nilo, which features a strand of the iconic former No10's hair. The pizza, pretty much everywhere in Naples, is an unmissable experience.
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
Piazzale Vincenzo Tecchio, 80125
UEFA capacity: 54,732
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Naples airport
Aeroporto Internazionale Napoli-Capodichino (12km to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona)
Nearest stations to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
Napoli Campi Flegrei (Train)
Fermata Mostra (Ferrovia Cumana EAV)
Campi Flegrei (Underground Line 2)
The home of Paris Saint-Germain, the Parc des Princes has staged six European club finals as well as two EURO deciders, in 1960 and 1984. Situated in the south-west of the French capital, the stadium owes its name to its location on terrain used as a royal hunting ground in the 18th century. In its current form, it has sat on the Paris ring road since 1972, close to several more scenic areas such as the Serres d'Auteuil and Roland-Garros tennis park.
Parc des Princes
24 Rue du Commandant Guilbaud, 75016 Paris
UEFA capacity: 47,801
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Major Paris airports
Orly (17.4km to Parc des Princes)
Roissy (34.4km)
Paris-Beauvais (91km)
Nearest stations to Parc des Princes
Porte de Saint-Cloud (Line 9)
Porte d'Auteuil (Line 10)
Porto moved into their current stadium midway through the 2003/04 season, during which José Mourinho's side built on winning the 2002/03 UEFA Cup by winning the UEFA Champions League. The Estádio do Dragão is 4km northeast of the centre of Porto, and is easily accessible on the city's Metro service (use lines A,B, E and F). There is a major shopping centre next to the stadium, but the centre of the city is a must-see, with the atmospheric Ribeira neighbourhood on the banks of the River Duoro and the terrific seaside panorama visible from the Clérigos Tower.
Estádio do Dragão
Via Futebol Clube do Porto, 4350-415 Porto
UEFA capacity: 50,033
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Porto Airport
Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport (13km to Estádio do Dragão)
Nearest stations to Estádio do Dragão
Estadio do Dragão (Metro)
Named in honour of a former Real Madrid president, the gigantic Bernabéu stadium has staged games at the 1964 EURO and the 1982 FIFA World Cup as well as four European Cup and UEFA Champions League finals: in 1957, 1969, 1980 and 2010. Located in the Chamartin district, just off the Paseo de la Castellana, the stadium has plenty of bars, coffee shops and restaurants nearby, and is a leisurely walk away from central Madrid (or a brief trip aboard Metro line 10).
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Av. de Concha Espina 1, 28036 Madrid
UEFA capacity: 78,346
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Madrid Airport
Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (12km to Estadio Santiago Bernabéu)
Nearest stations to Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Santiago Bernabéu (Metro)
Built on the site of Spurs' old White Hart Lane ground, the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium officially opened in April 2019, and is a multi-purpose arena that also stages NFL games and concerts, Lady Gaga and Guns n' Roses starring at the same venue as Harry Kane. Spurs' home district, Tottenham, is a largely residential area of northwest London, a good way away from the city's main tourist destinations, but the nearby Seven Sisters and Tottenham Hale underground stations are on the Victoria Line, which offers quick access to central London.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
782 High Rd, London N17 0BX
UEFA capacity: 62,062
Tickets (via the club's official website)
Major London airports
London City (14km to Stamford Bridge)
London Heathrow (31km)
London Gatwick (51km)
London Luton (37km)
London Stansted (38km)
Nearest stations to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
White Hart Lane (National Rail)
Northumberland Park (National Rail)
Seven Sisters (Underground, Victoria Line)
Tottenham Hale (Underground Victoria Line, National Rail)