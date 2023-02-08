Champions League games of the group stage: Which is your favourite?

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage lived up to expectations as the 32 teams delivered an abundance of goals, twists, turns and stoppage-time drama.

UEFA.com picks six games that stood out above all others. Vote for your favourite below.

Barcelona 3-3 Inter

Highlights: Barcelona 3-3 Inter

12/10/2022, Group C

This pulsating, six-goal thriller left Xavi Hernández's side on the brink of a group stage exit for the second season in succession – despite two late equalisers from Robert Lewandowski. Ousmane Dembélé tapped in the opener for the home side, only for Nicolò Barella and Lautaro Martínez to turn the game on its head. Robin Gosens restored the visitors' lead in the 89th minute after Lewandowski had made it 2-2, before the Poland striker levelled again in the second minute of injury time.

Must-see moment: Martínez's effort strikes both posts before crossing the line.

Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Highlights: Benfica 4-3 Juventus

25/10/2022, Group H

The Eagles survived a late Juventus comeback to clinch their place in the last 16 and knock the Old Lady out at the group stage for the first time since 2013. Moise Kean cancelled out António Silva's opener for the hosts, but a João Mário penalty and efforts from Rafa Silva either side of half-time put Benfica 4-1 ahead. Arkadiusz Milik and Weston McKennie set up a tense finale, but the home side held on.

Must-see moment: Rafa Silva's cheeky finish puts Benfica on course for the knockout stages.

Atlético 2-2 Leverkusen

Highlights: Atlético 2-2 Leverkusen

26/10/2022, Group B

Yannick Carrasco missed a penalty in the ninth minute of added time as Atléti's hopes of reaching the last 16 came to an end on Matchday 5. The hosts needed a win to keep alive their aspirations, but goals from Moussa Diaby and Callum Hudson-Odoi – either side of a Carrasco equaliser – put the Bundesliga side ahead at half-time. Rodrigo de Paul restored parity for the second time in the match, but Lukas Hradecky saved Carrasco's last-minute spot kick and Saúl Ñíguez headed the rebound against the bar in an astonishing climax.

Must-see moment: Atléti are denied at the death by last-ditch Leverkusen defending.

Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid

Highlights: Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid

26/10/2022, Group F

Holders Madrid slipped to their first defeat of the campaign as Leipzig's rousing display boosted their hopes of a last-16 berth. Quickfire strikes from Joško Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku gave the hosts a two-goal advantage, but Vinícius Júnior reduced the arrears on the stroke of half-time. Timo Werner made it 3-1 with nine minutes remaining, rendering Rodrygo's stoppage-time penalty a mere consolation.

Must-see moment: Nkunku's first-half strike crashes in off the underside of the bar.

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham

Highlights: Marseille 1-2 Tottenham

01/11/2022, Group D

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's late winner confirmed Spurs' place in the knockout stages and ended OM's European ambitions. Chancel Mbemba's opener on the stroke of half-time left the visitors staring at the prospect of elimination, but Clément Lenglet restored parity. As Marseille pushed for the winner they needed to advance, Højbjerg broke clear in the final seconds to seal top spot in Group D for Antonio Conte's team.

Must-see moment: Højbjerg's winning goal sparks wild celebrations among the visitors.

Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Highlights: M. Haifa 1-6 Benfica

02/11/2022, Group H

Benfica struck five times in the final 31 minutes to beat Paris to first place in Group H. Tjaronn Chery's penalty cancelled out Gonçalo Ramos' opener, but Petar Musa, Alex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva and Henrique Araújo netted before João Mário completed the scoring in added time. That last strike meant Benfica finished level with the French club on points, head-to-head, goal difference and goals scored, but their tally of nine away goals to Paris's six clinched top spot.

Must-see moment: João Mário's late goal seals first place for Benfica.