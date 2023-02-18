What to look out for in the second week of the round of 16

One week down, one to go in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs with a repeat of last season's final between Liverpool and Real Madrid the headline act.

We pick out some points of discussion from the remaining four openers.

Fixtures

21 February

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Frankfurt vs Napoli

22 February

Leipzig vs Manchester City

Inter vs Porto

All kick-offs 21:00 CET

What to look out for

Final rematch for Liverpool and Madrid

They don't come bigger than this. Liverpool and Real Madrid meet again with the latter in the ascendancy in recent years after winning 1-0 in last season's final thanks to Vinícius Júnior's goal at the Stade de France and a 3-1 Gareth Bale-inspired triumph in Kyiv in 2018. "This tie speaks for itself," says Reds boss Jürgen Klopp, whose side were also eliminated by Madrid in the 2020/21 quarter-finals. "I know we have played Real Madrid in a couple of recent finals but it is not so often that our two clubs have met in a two-legged tie."

Their 2014/15 group stage meetings were a break from the knockout norm but Madrid still won both games with Karim Benzema scoring twice in the first, a 3-0 away win, and the sole goal in the second. The French marksman has 16 goals in 23 Champions League games against English clubs – his largest tally against opposition from a single nation – including seven last season. Liverpool's hopes of bucking the trend may rest on quelling the evergreen striker.

2022 Champions League final highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

Opposites collide as Frankfurt face Napoli



These two sides certainly took different paths to get to the round of 16 with Napoli cruising through by winning their first five matches while Frankfurt struck twice in the second half of their last match at Sporting CP to jump into second spot in their section. The German side have impressed domestically too, with the likes of French World Cup star Randal Kolo Muani enhancing their reputation.

In Victor Osimhen, Napoli possess a red-hot striker of their own; one of many reasons the Partenopei have been tearing it up in Italy this season. A first Scudetto since 1989/90 seems only a matter of time but coach Luciano Spalletti is taking nothing for granted, either in that regard or his next European opponents: "Eintracht are holders of the Europa League, a team on the up. It certainly won't be easy."

Highlights: Sporting CP 1-2 Frankfurt

Have Man City learned their Leipzig lesson?

Like Napoli, Manchester City will be expected by most to progress from their tie against Leipzig as they continue their search for that elusive Champions League crown. Pep Guardiola will doubtless be preaching a similarly wary message to his charges, particularly given they failed to heed his words of warning when beaten 2-1 in Leipzig in the group stage last season, albeit his side were already safely through.

"They have a really good team – we knew before the group stage," said the City manager after that game. "Unfortunately we made one or two mistakes and they punished us. We were more aggressive in the second half, we played to win but we lost." Christopher Nkunku inspired the German outfit to a 3-2 victory over holders Real Madrid this term and though he is just coming back from long-term injury, the English champions, against whom he scored a hat-trick last season, will have to put the shackles on him to avoid a similar fate.

Highlights: Man. City 6-3 Leipzig

Will Porto's Pepe roll back the years against Inter?



You have to go back more than 17 years for the last meetings of these sides, yet those encounters provide food for thought relevant to this day. Inter ended Porto's Champions League defence in the 2004/05 round of 16, winning 3-1 in the San Siro second leg after a 1-1 first-leg draw. The Portuguese side gained some revenge the following season though, winning 2-0 at home in the group stage. The link between then and now? A certain colossus at the back.

A 22-year-old named Pepe played the full match and helped Porto shut out the Nerazzurri in that last game, but he had only managed ten minutes as a late substitute across the two matches the previous season. Now 39, the centre-back has struggled with injury this season but when fit he remains integral to Sérgio Conceição's side. Off the back of a fine World Cup, club president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa said: "I think he will play another five or six years. He is a monster, a competitive animal." Count out a Pepe-led Porto at your peril.

Watch all Porto's Champions League group stage goals

Further ahead



• Man City, Leipzig, Porto and Inter will play the second legs of their ties on 14 March while Real Madrid, Liverpool, Napoli and Frankfurt are involved in their deciders the following evening.

• The first four round of 16 ties will have concluded the previous week when Benfica host Club Brugge and Chelsea welcome Dortmund on 7 March, with Tottenham versus Milan and Bayern against Paris the following evening.

• The quarter-final, semi-final and final draws will take place on 17 March. There are no seedings or country protection, so teams can face opposition from the same national association for the first time this season.