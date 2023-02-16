Chelsea vs Dortmund Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday, 16 February 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Chelsea and Dortmund.
Article top media content
Article body
Chelsea and Dortmund meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 7 March.
Chelsea vs Dortmund at a glance
When: Tuesday 7 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stamford Bridge, London
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: First leg: 0-1
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Chelsea vs Dortmund on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
It was a case of déjà vu for Chelsea in Germany as they failed to find a way past an inspired Gregor Kobel, despite registering 21 attempts at the opposition goal. A more clinical performance at Stamford Bridge might be enough to see them over the line in this last-16 tie, but Edin Terzić's young team have been in magnificent form since the turn of the year and will be confident of rubber-stamping their place in the quarter-finals.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea: Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Fernández, Loftus-Cheek; Ziyech, João Felix, Mudryk; Havertz
Suspended: Mount
Misses next match if booked: James, Thiago Silva
Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can, Brandt; Adeyemi, Haller, Reyna
Suspended: Ryerson
Misses next match if booked: Can
Form guide
Chelsea
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDDDWL
Where they stand: 10th in Premier League
Dortmund
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW
Where they stand: 3rd in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals
Expert predictions
Joe Terry, Chelsea reporter
To follow.
James Thorogood, Dortmund reporter
To follow.
What the coaches say
Graham Potter, Chelsea coach: "We created a lot of chances and efforts on goal [in the first leg], but I am disappointed with the goal we conceded. I thought we were the dominant team in the second half. It is half-time in the tie, we have to regroup."
Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "There was a little bit of luck involved and we had an exceptional goalkeeper. Chelsea have incredible quality up front, but Gregor [Kobel] is in incredible form and we know when things get tight we can rely on him."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.