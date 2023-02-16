Chelsea vs Dortmund Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Chelsea and Dortmund meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 7 March.

Chelsea vs Dortmund at a glance When: Tuesday 7 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stamford Bridge, London

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: First leg: 0-1

What do you need to know?

It was a case of déjà vu for Chelsea in Germany as they failed to find a way past an inspired Gregor Kobel, despite registering 21 attempts at the opposition goal. A more clinical performance at Stamford Bridge might be enough to see them over the line in this last-16 tie, but Edin Terzić's young team have been in magnificent form since the turn of the year and will be confident of rubber-stamping their place in the quarter-finals.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Fernández, Loftus-Cheek; Ziyech, João Felix, Mudryk; Havertz

Suspended: Mount

Misses next match if booked: James, Thiago Silva

Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can, Brandt; Adeyemi, Haller, Reyna

Suspended: Ryerson

Misses next match if booked: Can

Highlights: Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

Form guide

Chelsea

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDDDWL﻿

Where they stand: 10th in Premier League

Dortmund

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW ﻿

Where they stand: 3rd in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

What the coaches say

Graham Potter, Chelsea coach: "We created a lot of chances and efforts on goal [in the first leg], but I am disappointed with the goal we conceded. I thought we were the dominant team in the second half. It is half-time in the tie, we have to regroup."

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "There was a little bit of luck involved and we had an exceptional goalkeeper. Chelsea have incredible quality up front, but Gregor [Kobel] is in incredible form and we know when things get tight we can rely on him."