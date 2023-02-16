Bayern vs Paris Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Bayern and Paris meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 8 March.

Bayern vs Paris at a glance When: Wednesday 8 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: First leg: 1-0

Where to watch Bayern vs Paris on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Kingsley Coman returned to haunt his former club as Bayern edged to a narrow first-leg victory at Parc des Princes, but recent results suggest all is not lost for the Ligue 1 champions: The teams' last three meetings have all ended in away victories – including a 3-2 triumph for Mauricio Pochettino's Paris in the 2020/21 quarter-finals. Kylian Mbappé, scorer of a double in that match, will be chomping at the bit in Munich after his promising cameo off the bench against Julian Nagelsmann's charges.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern: Sommer; De Ligt, Upamecano, Blind; João Cancelo, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman; Sané, Musiala; Mané

Suspended: Pavard

Misses next match if booked: Kimmich, Mazraoui

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes; Danilo, Verratti, Soler; Neymar, Messi, Mbappé

Misses next match if booked: Ramos, Verratti

Highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

Form guide

Bayern

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWDD ﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Paris

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLLWWD ﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1

Expert predictions

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

Ian Holyman, Paris reporter

What the coaches say

Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach: "Overall, we did a good job [in Paris]. We've taken the first step, and want to follow it up by taking the second. You're on a knife edge, with the pace they have."

Christophe Galtier, Paris coach: "Obviously we're disappointed [with the first leg], but we knew nobody would qualify or be eliminated yet. We had a 25-minute spell in which we were much better, got in behind and improved our link-up play."