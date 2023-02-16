Bayern vs Paris Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday, 16 February 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Bayern and Paris.
Bayern and Paris meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 8 March.
Bayern vs Paris at a glance
When: Wednesday 8 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: First leg: 1-0
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Bayern vs Paris on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Kingsley Coman returned to haunt his former club as Bayern edged to a narrow first-leg victory at Parc des Princes, but recent results suggest all is not lost for the Ligue 1 champions: The teams' last three meetings have all ended in away victories – including a 3-2 triumph for Mauricio Pochettino's Paris in the 2020/21 quarter-finals. Kylian Mbappé, scorer of a double in that match, will be chomping at the bit in Munich after his promising cameo off the bench against Julian Nagelsmann's charges.
Predicted line-ups
Bayern: Sommer; De Ligt, Upamecano, Blind; João Cancelo, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman; Sané, Musiala; Mané
Suspended: Pavard
Misses next match if booked: Kimmich, Mazraoui
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes; Danilo, Verratti, Soler; Neymar, Messi, Mbappé
Misses next match if booked: Ramos, Verratti
Form guide
Bayern
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWDD
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals
Paris
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLLWWD
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1
Expert predictions
Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter
Ian Holyman, Paris reporter
What the coaches say
Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach: "Overall, we did a good job [in Paris]. We've taken the first step, and want to follow it up by taking the second. You're on a knife edge, with the pace they have."
Christophe Galtier, Paris coach: "Obviously we're disappointed [with the first leg], but we knew nobody would qualify or be eliminated yet. We had a 25-minute spell in which we were much better, got in behind and improved our link-up play."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.