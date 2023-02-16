Tottenham vs Milan Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday, 16 February 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Tottenham and Milan.
Tottenham and Milan meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 8 March.
Tottenham vs Milan at a glance
When: Wednesday 8 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: First leg: 0-1
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Tottenham vs Milan on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Tottenham have emerged triumphant in both their previous European ties with Milan, but they face an uphill task to maintain that perfect record after succumbing to a 1-0 first-leg defeat at San Siro. After failing to add to Brahim Díaz's early opener, however, the Rossoneri will need to keep Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son quiet in north London to stand any chance of securing a first quarter-final appearance since 2012 – when they survived a gallant second-leg fightback by Spurs' fierce rivals Arsenal in the last 16.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Lenglet, Tanganga; Emerson, Højbjerg, Skipp, Perišić; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Suspended: Dier
Misses next match if booked: Romero, Lenglet
Milan: Tătăruşanu; Kalulu, Kjær, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Krunić, Tonali, Hernández; Brahim Díaz, Giroud, Rafael Leão
Misses next match if booked: Ballo, Krunić, Tomori, Tonali
Form guide
Tottenham
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLWWWL
Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16
Milan
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLLLD
Where they stand: 5th in Serie A
Expert predictions
Lynsey Hooper, Tottenham reporter
Vieri Capretta, Milan reporter
What the coaches say
Antonio Conte, Tottenham coach: "In our stadium, my expectation is to see our fans push us to try to overcome Milan. I know our fans in our stadium will create the right atmosphere for us to have a fantastic game and try to go to the next round."
Stefano Pioli, Milan coach: "We could have scored a second goal [in the first leg] – we had some clear chances. The next game will definitely be more difficult."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.