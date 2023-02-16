Tottenham vs Milan Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Tottenham and Milan meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 8 March.

Tottenham vs Milan at a glance When: Wednesday 8 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: First leg: 0-1

Where to watch Tottenham vs Milan on TV

What do you need to know?

Tottenham have emerged triumphant in both their previous European ties with Milan, but they face an uphill task to maintain that perfect record after succumbing to a 1-0 first-leg defeat at San Siro. After failing to add to Brahim Díaz's early opener, however, the Rossoneri will need to keep Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son quiet in north London to stand any chance of securing a first quarter-final appearance since 2012 – when they survived a gallant second-leg fightback by Spurs' fierce rivals Arsenal in the last 16.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Lenglet, Tanganga; Emerson, Højbjerg, Skipp, Perišić; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Suspended: Dier

Misses next match if booked: Romero, Lenglet

Milan: Tătăruşanu; Kalulu, Kjær, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Krunić, Tonali, Hernández; Brahim Díaz, Giroud, Rafael Leão

Misses next match if booked: Ballo, Krunić, Tomori, Tonali

Highlights: Milan 1-0 Tottenham

Form guide

Tottenham

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLWWWL ﻿

Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Milan

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLLLD﻿

Where they stand: 5th in Serie A

Expert predictions

Lynsey Hooper, Tottenham reporter

Vieri Capretta, Milan reporter

What the coaches say

Antonio Conte, Tottenham coach: "In our stadium, my expectation is to see our fans push us to try to overcome Milan. I know our fans in our stadium will create the right atmosphere for us to have a fantastic game and try to go to the next round."

Stefano Pioli, Milan coach: "We could have scored a second goal [in the first leg] – we had some clear chances. The next game will definitely be more difficult."