Porto vs Inter Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Porto and Inter meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 14 March.

Porto vs Inter at a glance When: Tuesday 14 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estádio do Dragão, Porto

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: First leg: 0-1

What do you need to know?

Porto needed extra time to eliminate Roma and Juventus at this stage of the competition in 2018/19 and 2020/21 respectively. If the first leg at San Siro was anything to go by, an additional 30 minutes may be required to separate the two teams on this occasion. The Dragons showed more than enough to suggest they are capable of troubling the Nerazzurri, who needed a late Romelu Lukaku goal to take the lead in the tie, in the partisan atmosphere of the Estádio do Dragão.

Predicted line-ups

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu; André Franco, Uribe, Grujić, Galeno; Taremi, Pepê

Suspended: Otávio

Misses next match if booked: Pepê

Inter: Onana; Škriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco; Martínez, Džeko

Misses next match if booked: Bastoni, Martínez, Dimarco

Form guide

Porto

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWW ﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup semi-finals, Portuguese League Cup winners

Inter

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWWW﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Expert predictions

Nuno Tavares, Porto reporter

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

What the coaches say

Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach: "We were at an appropriate level for this competition [at San Siro]. It's half-time in the tie and we have another 90 minutes to play at Dragão."

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "[In the first leg] we played an excellent game against a physical and technical opponent. We were disappointed with the first half because we had several chances when we could have taken the lead. We have to be careful away from home."