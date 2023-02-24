Porto vs Inter Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, 24 February 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Porto and Inter.
Porto and Inter meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 14 March.
Porto vs Inter at a glance
When: Tuesday 14 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estádio do Dragão, Porto
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: First leg: 0-1
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Porto vs Inter on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Porto needed extra time to eliminate Roma and Juventus at this stage of the competition in 2018/19 and 2020/21 respectively. If the first leg at San Siro was anything to go by, an additional 30 minutes may be required to separate the two teams on this occasion. The Dragons showed more than enough to suggest they are capable of troubling the Nerazzurri, who needed a late Romelu Lukaku goal to take the lead in the tie, in the partisan atmosphere of the Estádio do Dragão.
Predicted line-ups
Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu; André Franco, Uribe, Grujić, Galeno; Taremi, Pepê
Suspended: Otávio
Misses next match if booked: Pepê
Inter: Onana; Škriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco; Martínez, Džeko
Misses next match if booked: Bastoni, Martínez, Dimarco
Form guide
Porto
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup semi-finals, Portuguese League Cup winners
Inter
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals
Expert predictions
Nuno Tavares, Porto reporter
Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter
What the coaches say
Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach: "We were at an appropriate level for this competition [at San Siro]. It's half-time in the tie and we have another 90 minutes to play at Dragão."
Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "[In the first leg] we played an excellent game against a physical and technical opponent. We were disappointed with the first half because we had several chances when we could have taken the lead. We have to be careful away from home."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.