Man City vs Leipzig Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Manchester City and Leipzig meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 14 March.

Man City vs Leipzig at a glance When: Tuesday 14 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: First leg: 1-1

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Man City vs Leipzig on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

City paid the price for failing to make the most of their first-half dominance in Germany as the hosts rallied magnificently in the second period to cancel out Riyad Mahrez's opener. Pep Guardiola's team are a formidable force at home in Europe, winning 21 and drawing two of their last 23 Champions League fixtures at the City of Manchester Stadium, but the former Bayern München boss is all too aware of Leipzig's ability on the counterattack.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké; Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Grealish; Gündoğan, De Bruyne; Haaland

Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig: Blaswich; Klostermann, Orbán, Gvardiol, Halstenberg; Laimer, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner; André Silva

Misses next match if booked: none

Highlights: Leipzig 1-1 Man City

Form guide

Man City

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWLW

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Leipzig

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLDWW﻿

Where they stand: 5th in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Expert predictions

Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter

Steffen Potter, Leipzig reporter

What the coaches say

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "Hopefully we'll go into the game in a good condition. We can do better [than we did in Leipzig]. We have to adjust some things and find a way to go through."

Marco Rose, Leipzig coach: "We're a completely different team when we make runs and can change the game when we have the ball. The stakes are high in Manchester and we'll take the draw in our stride. We want to go there and do a lot of things right."