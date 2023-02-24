Man City vs Leipzig Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, 24 February 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Man City and Leipzig.
Manchester City and Leipzig meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 14 March.
Man City vs Leipzig at a glance
When: Tuesday 14 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: First leg: 1-1
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Man City vs Leipzig on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
City paid the price for failing to make the most of their first-half dominance in Germany as the hosts rallied magnificently in the second period to cancel out Riyad Mahrez's opener. Pep Guardiola's team are a formidable force at home in Europe, winning 21 and drawing two of their last 23 Champions League fixtures at the City of Manchester Stadium, but the former Bayern München boss is all too aware of Leipzig's ability on the counterattack.
Predicted line-ups
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké; Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Grealish; Gündoğan, De Bruyne; Haaland
Misses next match if booked: none
Leipzig: Blaswich; Klostermann, Orbán, Gvardiol, Halstenberg; Laimer, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner; André Silva
Misses next match if booked: none
Form guide
Man City
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWLW
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16
Leipzig
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLDWW
Where they stand: 5th in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals
Expert predictions
Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter
Steffen Potter, Leipzig reporter
What the coaches say
Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "Hopefully we'll go into the game in a good condition. We can do better [than we did in Leipzig]. We have to adjust some things and find a way to go through."
Marco Rose, Leipzig coach: "We're a completely different team when we make runs and can change the game when we have the ball. The stakes are high in Manchester and we'll take the draw in our stride. We want to go there and do a lot of things right."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.