Napoli vs Frankfurt Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Napoli and Frankfurt meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 15 March.

Napoli vs Frankfurt at a glance When: Wednesday 15 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: first leg: 2-0

What do you need to know?

Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani was dismissed in the first leg, leaving the Europa League-winners without their most effective goalscorer as they look to overturn a 2-0 deficit in Naples. They can take some encouragement from having won their only previous away game against Napoli (1-0 in the 1994/95 UEFA Cup), but will be mindful that their hosts have won all three of their Champions League home games this season, scoring three goals in one and four in each of the other two.

Predicted line-ups

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Misses next match if booked: Politano, Kim

Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Jakić, N'Dicka; Buta, Kamada, Sow, Max; Lindstrøm, Götze; Kolo Muani

Misses next match if booked: Hasebe, Jakić, Smolčić

Highlights: Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Form guide

Napoli

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW ﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Serie A

Frankfurt

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLWWD ﻿

Where they stand: 6th in German Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Expert predictions

Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter

Steffen Potter, Frankfurt reporter

What the coaches say

Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach: "We need to stay calm, very calm. There's the second leg still. Our biggest enemy is to think it's done﻿."

Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "We still have a chance, it is not a great one, but we can still take it. We are not going to Napoli as tourists. If we score the opener, it's 1-0, then it is likely that they will get a little nervous.﻿"