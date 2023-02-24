Napoli vs Frankfurt Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, 24 February 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Napoli and Frankfurt.
Article top media content
Article body
Napoli and Frankfurt meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 15 March.
Napoli vs Frankfurt at a glance
When: Wednesday 15 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: first leg: 2-0
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Napoli vs Frankfurt on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani was dismissed in the first leg, leaving the Europa League-winners without their most effective goalscorer as they look to overturn a 2-0 deficit in Naples. They can take some encouragement from having won their only previous away game against Napoli (1-0 in the 1994/95 UEFA Cup), but will be mindful that their hosts have won all three of their Champions League home games this season, scoring three goals in one and four in each of the other two.
Predicted line-ups
Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Misses next match if booked: Politano, Kim
Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Jakić, N'Dicka; Buta, Kamada, Sow, Max; Lindstrøm, Götze; Kolo Muani
Misses next match if booked: Hasebe, Jakić, Smolčić
Form guide
Napoli
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A
Frankfurt
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLWWD
Where they stand: 6th in German Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals
Expert predictions
Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter
To follow.
Steffen Potter, Frankfurt reporter
To follow.
What the coaches say
Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach: "We need to stay calm, very calm. There's the second leg still. Our biggest enemy is to think it's done."
Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "We still have a chance, it is not a great one, but we can still take it. We are not going to Napoli as tourists. If we score the opener, it's 1-0, then it is likely that they will get a little nervous."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.