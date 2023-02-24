Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Real Madrid and Liverpool meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 15 March.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool at a glance When: Wednesday 15 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: first leg: 5-2

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Having conceded five in a European home game for the first time in their history, Liverpool will struggle to feel optimistic about their return game against Real Madrid, who have now gone seven games unbeaten against the Reds (W6 D1). Hope for Liverpool? Crazy comebacks occasionally happen in the Champions League, and Real Madrid have lost European home games by three-goal margins twice before, both in 2018/19: 3-0 against CSKA Moskva and 4-1 against Ajax.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Alaba; Kroos, Camavinga, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Misses next match if booked: none

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Núñez

Misses next match if booked: Alexander-Arnold

Form guide

Highlights: Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWL

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals

Liverpool

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWLLD ﻿

Where they stand: 8th in Premier League

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

To follow.

Matthew Howarth, Liverpool reporter

To follow.

What the coaches say

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "Liverpool is a great team which made us suffer in the first half so I'd say that, unfortunately, this tie isn't finished. No way."

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach: "I think Carlo [Ancelotti] thinks the tie is over. I think so as well at the moment. In three weeks [before the second leg] it might be different. We will go there to win, that's all I can say."