Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, 24 February 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Real Madrid and Liverpool.
Real Madrid and Liverpool meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 15 March.
Real Madrid vs Liverpool at a glance
When: Wednesday 15 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: first leg: 5-2
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Having conceded five in a European home game for the first time in their history, Liverpool will struggle to feel optimistic about their return game against Real Madrid, who have now gone seven games unbeaten against the Reds (W6 D1). Hope for Liverpool? Crazy comebacks occasionally happen in the Champions League, and Real Madrid have lost European home games by three-goal margins twice before, both in 2018/19: 3-0 against CSKA Moskva and 4-1 against Ajax.
Predicted line-ups
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Alaba; Kroos, Camavinga, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Misses next match if booked: none
Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Núñez
Misses next match if booked: Alexander-Arnold
Form guide
Real Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWL
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals
Liverpool
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWLLD
Where they stand: 8th in Premier League
Expert predictions
Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter
Matthew Howarth, Liverpool reporter
What the coaches say
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "Liverpool is a great team which made us suffer in the first half so I'd say that, unfortunately, this tie isn't finished. No way."
Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach: "I think Carlo [Ancelotti] thinks the tie is over. I think so as well at the moment. In three weeks [before the second leg] it might be different. We will go there to win, that's all I can say."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.