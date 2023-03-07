What to look out for in Wednesday's round of 16 second legs

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs continue on 8 March and there is little to separate Tottenham and AC Milan or Bayern and Paris as they gear up for their rematches.

We pick out some key talking points ahead of the keenly anticipated returns.

What to look out for

Mbappé and Paris face familiar task

Kingsley Coman's second-half header may have given the 2019/2020 winners a slender lead in the French capital but Paris have a blueprint for success in Munich, having beaten Hansi Flick's Bayern 3-2 in the 2020/21 quarter-final first leg. Kylian Mbappé scored twice that evening, and the France international's cameo off the bench in Paris on 14 February suggests he could play a major role in the teams' latest tussle.

"When we play attacking football, it's uncomfortable for them," Mbappé, who has seven goals in as many Champions League appearances this season, said in the aftermath of the 1-0 first-leg defeat. "You have to be positive. From what I've seen [in the first leg], it's not over. We're going over there to qualify."

Highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

Will Milan regret missed opportunities?

A second successive 1-0 victory ensured Milan head to north London with a quarter-final spot in their sights, but Rossoneri supporters will hope they are not made to rue their second-half profligacy against Spurs at San Siro. Midfielder Charles de Ketelaere and defender Malick Thiaw both spurned excellent opportunities to add to Brahim Díaz's early effort, missing the target with close-range headers.

For the most part, Antonio Conte's team created little in Milan but will fancy their chances of turning the tie around in front of their own fans. "To play against 80,000 people is not easy," Conte said, reflecting on the narrow first-leg loss. "In our stadium, my expectation is to see our fans push us to try to overcome Milan. They will create the right atmosphere for us to have a fantastic game and go to the next round."

Highlights: Milan 1-0 Tottenham

Further ahead



• The round of 16 will conclude next week. Manchester City host Leipzig and Porto welcome Inter in their second legs on 14 March, with Real Madrid against Liverpool and Napoli versus Frankfurt the following evening.

• The quarter-final, semi-final and final draws will take place on 17 March. There are no seedings or country protection, so teams can face opposition from the same national association for the first time this season.