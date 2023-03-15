Napoli 3-0 Frankfurt (agg: 5-0): Osimhen at double as Napoli reach first quarter-final

Victor Osimhen's brilliant campaign continued with a fine goal either side of half-time as Napoli secured their spot in Friday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw with minimal fuss, a 3-0 win on the night completing a 5-0 aggregate victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Key moments 43': Trapp denies the lively Kvaratskhelia

45+2': Osimhen heads in Politano cross

53': Osimhen rounds off fine team move

64': Zieliński converts from penalty spot

Match in brief: headline

Victor Osimhen rises to head in the opener UEFA via Getty Images

Trailing 2-0 after the first leg, Frankfurt gamely sought a way back into the contest in an even first half. The match (if not the tie) just about hung in the balance until moments before half-time, when Osimhen himself hung with great balance – almost levitating – and planted a stunning header beyond Kevin Trapp from Matteo Politano's cross.

If the Napoli's first was a moment of individual brilliance, the second was all about the collective as a flowing team goal ended with Osimhen forcing the ball in from close range. Midway through the half Piotr Zieliński added further gloss for the home fans, picking himself up after being tripped by Djibril Sow and firing in from the spot.

As it happened: Napoli 3-0 Frankfurt

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Player of the Match: Victor Osimhen highlights

"He decided the match with a world-class header and his second goal."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter

Napoli are through to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time, and what a way to do it! In control from start to finish, Luciano Spalletti's men showcased their ability in possession and asserted their dominance, while also finding the back of the net in spectacular fashion. Osimhen was simply superb, and once again Napoli played as a team – a complete team – who are a threat to anybody.

Steffen Potter, Frankfurt reporter

Tonight we saw the end of an incredible two years in UEFA club competition for Eintracht. They won the UEFA Europa League last season and in the process eliminated several clubs that usually play in the Champions League. They made their debut in Europe's premier club competition this term, navigating a tough group before meeting the might of Napoli. The Italian side were simply too good; no shame. Rest assured, Frankfurt will be back.

Reaction

Osimhen: 'Anything is possible'

Victor Osimhen, Napoli forward: "We want to enjoy the moment and look ahead. It's a great win. We are rewriting the history of this club. We keep dreaming, we have no limits."

Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach: "It wasn't easy, but we managed to reach a historic target for Napoli. At first they attacked us, we struggled to play as a team because they were pressing high up the pitch. In the second half we managed to do better."

Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "I have no problem with achnowledging that they were the better team, but I have to compliment my side. We did better than at home. I'm very proud of the team; we reached the knockout stages as newcomers in the Champions League. But here we met an opponent that were too big for us."

Massimo Ambrosini, Amazon Prime "At the end of a tricky first half, Napoli found the goal through Osimhen and then sealed victory in the first quarter of an hour of the second period. The Partenopei are having an extraordinary season."

Napoli are through to their first Champions League quarter-final.

Napoli have won seven of their eight Champions League matches this season (L1).

Osimhen has scored 23 goals in all competitions in 2022/23 in just 28 games, with five assists.

The Partenopei have won all 18 matches this season in which Osimhen has scored.

Napoli have scored three or more goals in all four of their Champions League home matches this season.

The Partenopei will be the 54th team to grace the last eight of the European Cup, and the first newcomers since Atalanta and Leipzig in 2020.

Napoli are the seventh Italian club to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after AC Milan, Inter, Juventus, Roma, Lazio and Atalanta.

Victor Osimhen – 13 points

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – 10 points

Piotr Zieliński – 10 points

Line-ups

The home side line up ahead of kick-off Getty Images

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim (Juan Jesus 66), Mário Rui; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński (Ndombélé 74); Politano (Lozano 66), Osimhen (Simeone 81), Kvaratskhelia (Elmas 74)

Frankfurt: Trapp; Buta, Tuta, N'Dicka, Lenz (Max 67); Rode (Jakić 74), Sow; Knauff (Alidou 62), Götze, Kamada; Borré