Champions League quarter-finals: Head-to-head records

The UEFA Champions League last eight will find out their next opponents when the quarter-final and semi-final draws take place in Nyon on Friday.

There are no seedings and no country protection at these stages, so clubs can face opposition from the same national association and teams they previously came up against in the group stage.

We take a look at the contenders' head-to-head records in UEFA competition against all possible rivals.

Benfica P12 W9 D3 L0 F35 A9

Chelsea P6 W3 D2 L1 F15 A10

Inter P9 W5 D1 L3 F13 A9

Man City P6 W3 D0 L3 F10 A9

Milan P10 W1 D3 L6 F8 A17

Napoli P4 W1 D2 L1 F6 A7

Real Madrid P26 W11 D3 L12 F39 A41



Bayern P12 W0 D3 L9 F9 A35

Chelsea P3 W0 D0 L3 F2 A5

Inter P3 W0 D1 L2 F3 A5

Man City N/A

Milan P6 W0 D2 L4 F3 A8

Napoli P4 W1 D0 L3 F7 A9

Real Madrid P3 W2 D0 L1 F11 A6



Bayern P6 W1 D2 L3 F10 A15

Benfica P3 W3 D0 L0 F5 A2

Inter P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3

Man City P3 W3 D0 L0 F3 A0

Milan P4 W2 D2 L0 F6 A1

Napoli P2 W0 D0 L2 F5 A4

Real Madrid P7 W4 D2 L1 F11 A8

Bayern P9 W3 D1 L5 F9 A13

Benfica P3 W2 D1 L0 F5 A3

Chelsea P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1

Man City N/A

Milan P4 W0 D2 L2 F1 A6

Napoli N/A

Real Madrid P19 W7 D2 L10 F21 A28



Bayern P6 W3 D0 L3 F9 A10

Benfica N/A

Chelsea P3 W0 D0 L3 F0 A3

Inter N/A

Milan P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A2

Napoli P4 W2 D1 L1 F8 A6

Real Madrid P8 W3 D2 L3 F12 A13

Bayern P10 W6 D3 L1 F17 A8

Benfica P6 W4 D2 L0 F8 A3

Chelsea P4 W0 D2 L2 F1 A6

Inter P4 W2 D2 L0 F6 A1

Man City P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A5

Napoli N/A

Real Madrid P15 W6 D3 L6 F25 A24

Bayern P4 W1 D2 L1 F7 A6

Benfica P4 W3 D0 L1 F9 A7

Chelsea P2 W0 D0 L2 F4 A5

Inter N/A

Man City P4 W1 D1 L2 F6 A8

Milan N/A

Real Madrid P4 W0 D1 L3 F3 A9



Bayern P26 W12 D3 L11 F41 A39

Benfica P3 W1 D0 L2 F6 A11

Chelsea P7 W1 D2 L4 F8 A11

Inter P19 W10 D2 L7 F28 A21

Man City P8 W3 D2 L3 F13 A12

Milan P15 W6 D3 L6 F24 A25

Napoli P4 W3 D1 L0 F9 A3

