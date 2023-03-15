Champions League quarter-finals: Head-to-head records
Wednesday, 15 March 2023
Each remaining team has seven possible opponents – how have they fared against them all in past encounters?
The UEFA Champions League last eight will find out their next opponents when the quarter-final and semi-final draws take place in Nyon on Friday.
There are no seedings and no country protection at these stages, so clubs can face opposition from the same national association and teams they previously came up against in the group stage.
We take a look at the contenders' head-to-head records in UEFA competition against all possible rivals.
Bayern (GER)
Benfica P12 W9 D3 L0 F35 A9
Chelsea P6 W3 D2 L1 F15 A10
Inter P9 W5 D1 L3 F13 A9
Man City P6 W3 D0 L3 F10 A9
Milan P10 W1 D3 L6 F8 A17
Napoli P4 W1 D2 L1 F6 A7
Real Madrid P26 W11 D3 L12 F39 A41
Benfica (POR)
Bayern P12 W0 D3 L9 F9 A35
Chelsea P3 W0 D0 L3 F2 A5
Inter P3 W0 D1 L2 F3 A5
Man City N/A
Milan P6 W0 D2 L4 F3 A8
Napoli P4 W1 D0 L3 F7 A9
Real Madrid P3 W2 D0 L1 F11 A6
Chelsea (ENG)
Bayern P6 W1 D2 L3 F10 A15
Benfica P3 W3 D0 L0 F5 A2
Inter P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3
Man City P3 W3 D0 L0 F3 A0
Milan P4 W2 D2 L0 F6 A1
Napoli P2 W0 D0 L2 F5 A4
Real Madrid P7 W4 D2 L1 F11 A8
Inter (ITA)
Bayern P9 W3 D1 L5 F9 A13
Benfica P3 W2 D1 L0 F5 A3
Chelsea P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1
Man City N/A
Milan P4 W0 D2 L2 F1 A6
Napoli N/A
Real Madrid P19 W7 D2 L10 F21 A28
Manchester City (ENG)
Bayern P6 W3 D0 L3 F9 A10
Benfica N/A
Chelsea P3 W0 D0 L3 F0 A3
Inter N/A
Milan P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A2
Napoli P4 W2 D1 L1 F8 A6
Real Madrid P8 W3 D2 L3 F12 A13
Milan (ITA)
Bayern P10 W6 D3 L1 F17 A8
Benfica P6 W4 D2 L0 F8 A3
Chelsea P4 W0 D2 L2 F1 A6
Inter P4 W2 D2 L0 F6 A1
Man City P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A5
Napoli N/A
Real Madrid P15 W6 D3 L6 F25 A24
Napoli (ITA)
Bayern P4 W1 D2 L1 F7 A6
Benfica P4 W3 D0 L1 F9 A7
Chelsea P2 W0 D0 L2 F4 A5
Inter N/A
Man City P4 W1 D1 L2 F6 A8
Milan N/A
Real Madrid P4 W0 D1 L3 F3 A9
Real Madrid (ESP)
Bayern P26 W12 D3 L11 F41 A39
Benfica P3 W1 D0 L2 F6 A11
Chelsea P7 W1 D2 L4 F8 A11
Inter P19 W10 D2 L7 F28 A21
Man City P8 W3 D2 L3 F13 A12
Milan P15 W6 D3 L6 F24 A25
Napoli P4 W3 D1 L0 F9 A3