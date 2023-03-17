Champions League quarter-finals: Head-to-head records

The UEFA Champions League last eight now know their potential path to UEFA Champions League glory in Istanbul on 10 June following the draws for the remainder of the competition.

We take a look at the contenders' head-to-head records in UEFA competition against all possible rivals.

What are the match dates?

Quarter-finals

Man City P6 W3 D0 L3 F10 A9

All six of Bayern's meetings with City came in the Champions League group stage between September 2011 and November 2014. Each team claimed three victories, with the most recent matches coming in 2014/15. Pep Guardiola's Bayern won 1-0 in Munich on Matchday 1 and, though City prevailed 3-2 in Manchester on Matchday 5, the Bavarian side topped the group.

Semi-finals

Chelsea P6 W3 D2 L1 F15 A10

Real Madrid P26 W11 D3 L12 F39 A41﻿

Final

Benfica P12 W9 D3 L0 F35 A9

Inter P9 W5 D1 L3 F13 A9﻿

Milan P10 W1 D3 L6 F8 A17

Napoli P4 W1 D2 L1 F6 A7



Quarter-finals

Inter P3 W0 D1 L2 F3 A5

The Eagles are yet to win a tie against Inter, losing 1-0 to the Nerazzurri in the 1965 European Cup final at the San Siro and 4-3 on aggregate in the last 16 of the 2003/04 UEFA Cup. The first leg of that latter tie in Lisbon finished goalless.

Semi-finals

Milan P6 W0 D2 L4 F3 A8

Napoli P4 W1 D0 L3 F7 A9﻿

Final

Bayern P12 W0 D3 L9 F9 A35

Chelsea P3 W0 D0 L3 F2 A5

﻿Man City N/A

Real Madrid P3 W2 D0 L1 F11 A6



Quarter-finals

Real Madrid P7 W4 D2 L1 F11 A8

Chelsea have lost just once in seven meetings with the Merengues, beating them in the 1998 UEFA Super Cup (Gustavo Poyet with the only goal) and in the 1971 European Cup Winners' Cup final. That first fixture went to a replay, played two days later when John Dempsey and Peter Osgood earned the Blues their first European trophy. Chelsea beat Madrid in the 2020/21 Champions League semi-finals but came unstuck against an inspired Karim Benzema in last season's quarters.

Semi-finals

Bayern P6 W1 D2 L3 F10 A15

Man City P3 W3 D0 L0 F3 A0

Final

Benfica P3 W3 D0 L0 F5 A2

Inter P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3﻿

Milan P4 W2 D2 L0 F6 A1

Napoli P2 W0 D0 L2 F5 A4﻿

Quarter-finals

Benfica P3 W2 D1 L0 F5 A3

Inter claimed their second European Cup at Benfica's expense, winning 1-0 in the 1965 final at their own San Siro home. The sides' only other fixtures came in the 2003/04 UEFA Cup fourth round, the first leg in Lisbon finishing goalless before a 4-3 Inter victory in Milan.

Semi-finals

Milan P4 W0 D2 L2 F1 A6

Napoli N/A﻿

Final

Bayern P9 W3 D1 L5 F9 A13﻿

Chelsea P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1

Man City N/A

Real Madrid P19 W7 D2 L10 F21 A28



Quarter-finals

Bayern P6 W3 D0 L3 F9 A10

All six of City's meetings with Bayern came in the Champions League group stage between September 2011 and November 2014, with each claiming three victories. The most recent matches, in 2014/15, were a 1-0 win for Pep Guardiola's Bayern in Munich on Matchday 1 and a 3-2 triumph for City in Manchester on Matchday 5.

Semi-finals

Chelsea P3 W0 D0 L3 F0 A3

Real Madrid P8 W3 D2 L3 F12 A13﻿

Final

Benfica N/A

Inter N/A

Milan P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A2

Napoli P4 W2 D1 L1 F8 A6

Quarter-finals

Napoli N/A

Milan and Napoli have never played in UEFA competition. Milan lost 2-1 to Napoli in Serie A on 18 September 2022; their meeting at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is scheduled for 2 April. Remarkably, the home side haven't won this fixture since August 2018.

Semi-finals

Benfica P6 W4 D2 L0 F8 A3

Inter P4 W2 D2 L0 F6 A1

Final

Bayern P10 W6 D3 L1 F17 A8﻿

Chelsea P4 W0 D2 L2 F1 A6﻿

Man City P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A5﻿

Real Madrid P15 W6 D3 L6 F25 A24

Quarter-finals

Milan N/A

Milan and Napoli have never played in UEFA competition. The Naples club won 2-1 at San Siro in Serie A on 18 September 2022, but the Rossoneri have won their last two games at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona; the next one is scheduled for 2 April.

Semi-finals

﻿Chelsea P2 W0 D0 L2 F4 A5

Real Madrid P4 W0 D1 L3 F3 A9﻿

Final

Bayern P4 W1 D2 L1 F7 A6

Benfica P4 W3 D0 L1 F9 A7﻿

Inter N/A

Man City P4 W1 D1 L2 F6 A8



Quarter-finals

Chelsea P7 W1 D2 L4 F8 A11

Real Madrid claimed their first ever win against Chelsea in last season's quarter-finals, Karim Benzema's first-leg hat-trick earning a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge. The Spanish side went through despite a 3-2 home defeat after extra time, a game in which they came back from 3-0 down.

Semi-finals

Bayern P26 W12 D3 L11 F41 A39

Man City P8 W3 D2 L3 F13 A12

Final

Benfica P3 W1 D0 L2 F6 A11

﻿Inter P19 W10 D2 L7 F28 A21﻿

Milan P15 W6 D3 L6 F24 A25

Napoli P4 W3 D1 L0 F9 A3