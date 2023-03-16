Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Diogo Costa (Porto) – 7 points

Defenders

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 10 points

Manuel Akanji (Man City) – 11 points

Minjae Kim (Napoli) – 8 points

Mário Rui (Napoli) – 8 points

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 11 points

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter) – 8 points

Piotr Zieliński (Napoli) – 10 points

Forwards

Victor Osimhen (Napoli) – 13 points

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 25 points

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 9 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.