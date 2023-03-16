Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, 16 March 2023
Napoli players dominate the all-star team of the second week of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs, which also includes a certain Manchester City striker after an incredible haul of 25 points.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Diogo Costa (Porto) – 7 points
Defenders
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 10 points
Manuel Akanji (Man City) – 11 points
Minjae Kim (Napoli) – 8 points
Mário Rui (Napoli) – 8 points
Midfielders
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 11 points
Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter) – 8 points
Piotr Zieliński (Napoli) – 10 points
Forwards
Victor Osimhen (Napoli) – 13 points
Erling Haaland (Man City) – 25 points
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 9 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.