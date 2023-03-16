UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday, 16 March 2023

Napoli players dominate the all-star team of the second week of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs, which also includes a certain Manchester City striker after an incredible haul of 25 points.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Diogo Costa (Porto) – 7 points

Defenders

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 10 points

Manuel Akanji (Man City) – 11 points

Minjae Kim (Napoli) – 8 points

Mário Rui (Napoli) – 8 points

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 11 points

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter) – 8 points

Piotr Zieliński (Napoli) – 10 points

Forwards

Victor Osimhen (Napoli) – 13 points

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 25 points

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 9 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

Highlights, report: Napoli canter through
Live 15/03/2023

Highlights, report: Napoli canter through

Victor Osimhen struck either side of half-time as Napoli reached their first quarter-final.
Highlights, report: Madrid finish off Liverpool
Live 15/03/2023

Highlights, report: Madrid finish off Liverpool

Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid victory on the night to complete a comprehensive aggregate win.
Highlights, report: Haaland hits five
Live 14/03/2023

Highlights, report: Haaland hits five

Erling Haaland rewrote the record books as Man City booked their quarter-final spot in some style.
Highlights, report: Inter through
Live 14/03/2023

Highlights, report: Inter through

André Onana kept Porto at bay to secure Inter's passage into the last eight.