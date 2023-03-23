Man City vs Bayern Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Thursday, 23 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Man City and Bayern.
Man City and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 11 April.
Man City vs Bayern at a glance
When: Tuesday 11 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners face Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-finals
Where to watch Man City vs Bayern on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
There is no shortage of narrative to draw upon here, not least a reunion for City coach Josep Guardiola with the club he guided to three Bundesliga titles and a hat-trick of Champions League semi-final appearances. Guardiola has only once gone further than the last four with City and it has now been 12 years since the second of his European titles with Barcelona – will that wait finally come to an end this time round?
Previous line-ups
Man City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland
Bayern: Sommer; Stanišić, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Coman, Müller, Musiala; Choupo-Moting
Form guide
Man City
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals
Bayern
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWL
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals
Expert predictions
Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter
Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter
What the coaches say
Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "[April] is going to decide [the success of our season]. As you go through the competitions, the closer to the end of the season you are getting. Being in April, being there and alive in the competitions, we have done really well. That is no secret."
Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach: "We want to go further this year than last. That's why we want to win against City. It's a good and demanding draw. If we ultimately win the trophy, nobody can say we had easy draws. It goes without saying it'll be extremely tough against Pep and City. I'm drawing a lot of energy and excitement from this demanding task. We'll prepare well, and everyone is looking forward to it."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.