Man City vs Bayern Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Man City and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 11 April.

Man City vs Bayern at a glance When: Tuesday 11 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Winners face Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-finals



Where to watch Man City vs Bayern on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Man City vs Bayern: Previous meetings

What do you need to know?

There is no shortage of narrative to draw upon here, not least a reunion for City coach Josep Guardiola with the club he guided to three Bundesliga titles and a hat-trick of Champions League semi-final appearances. Guardiola has only once gone further than the last four with City and it has now been 12 years since the second of his European titles with Barcelona – will that wait finally come to an end this time round?

Previous line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland



Bayern: Sommer; Stanišić, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Coman, Müller, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

Watch all of Bayern's Champions League goals this season

Form guide

Man City

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals

Bayern

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWL

Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Expert predictions

Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter

To follow

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

To follow

All of Man City's Champions League goals so far

What the coaches say

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "[April] is going to decide [the success of our season]. As you go through the competitions, the closer to the end of the season you are getting. Being in April, being there and alive in the competitions, we have done really well. That is no secret."

Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach: "We want to go further this year than last. That's why we want to win against City. It's a good and demanding draw. If we ultimately win the trophy, nobody can say we had easy draws. It goes without saying it'll be extremely tough against Pep and City. I'm drawing a lot of energy and excitement from this demanding task. We'll prepare well, and everyone is looking forward to it."