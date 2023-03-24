UEFA Champions League Dream Final: Win your perfect final package

Choose your UEFA Champions League Dream Final experience before the deadline, at 11:00 CET on 12 May, and enter the draw for a chance of winning!

What is Dream Final?

With the UEFA Champions League arriving in Istanbul this June, we are inviting fans to choose a Dream Final package, and giving them a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win it.

One lucky Dream Final winner will win a trip to the final for two people, including flights, accommodation and tickets, plus a selection of premium, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

How can I enter?

To enter, you simply need to visit the Dream Final page, make your selections from the two packages on offer, and register or log in to UEFA.com to submit their choice. The campaign is open to participants aged 18 or above from all around the world, with the winner to be announced mid May 2023.

Prizes

One lucky winner will win a trip to the final for two people, including flights and accommodation, tickets, and the incredible prizes in the Champions Package below.

Dream Final winners can get a close-up view of the Opening Ceremony UEFA via Getty Images

Champions Package

VIP Travel Experience – Arrive in style with the ultimate first class travel experience, courtesy of Turkish Airlines.

– Enjoy a front row seat at the Opening Ceremony, courtesy of Pepsi.

– Enjoy a front row seat at the Opening Ceremony, courtesy of Pepsi. Centre-circle Flag Carrier – Soak in the atmosphere as you hold the iconic UCL centre circle flag on the pitch pre-match, courtesy of Just Eat Takeaway.

– Soak in the atmosphere as you hold the iconic UCL centre circle flag on the pitch pre-match, courtesy of Just Eat Takeaway. Attend the eChampions League finals – Watch Europe's leading esports players battle to be crowned the continent's finest, courtesy of EA.

– Watch Europe's leading esports players battle to be crowned the continent's finest, courtesy of EA. A Taste of Istanbul – Enjoy the best Turkish delicacies with a culinary tour of Istanbul, courtesy of Mastercard.

– Enjoy the best Turkish delicacies with a culinary tour of Istanbul, courtesy of Mastercard. Game with a UEFA Champions League legend – Test your gaming skills against a UCL legend, courtesy of PlayStation.

You will then have the additional choice between one of the two packages below.

Be at pitchside for pre-final training UEFA via Getty Images

Package A

Watch the finalists train – Watch the two teams train at close quarters in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium

– Watch the two teams train at close quarters in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium Meet and Greet with a UEFA Champions League legend – Meet an iconic player at a famous Istanbul landmark and discuss their greatest moments

Package B

– Meet an iconic player at a famous Istanbul landmark and discuss their greatest moments

– Meet an iconic player at a famous Istanbul landmark and discuss their greatest moments Watch the trophy lift pitchside – Watch the celebrations unfold pitchside as the winning captain gets his hands on the iconic trophy

Alongside the Grand Prize, fans will also have the chance to win weekly prizes, including signed shirts from the 2022 UCL final and UEFA online store vouchers.

