Win the exclusive EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Team kit

Join the UEFA Champions League Elite by getting the exclusive FIFA 23 Ultimate Team kit, a colourful execution inspired by Champions League patterns and colours from previous kits, with a subtle nod to the Champions League trophy.

Enter now!

UEFA is giving away a limited number of in-game kits to fans, with the select band of winners also gaining access to a range of UEFA Champions League-branded stadium accessories, creating a FUT 23 package for the best of the best.

To enter, fans need to visit the UCL ELITE FUT 23 kit page, select their chosen console and region, and register or log in to UEFA.com to submit their choices. The page will remain open for just seven days, from 3 to 9 April.

The campaign is open to participants aged 18 or above from all around the world, with the winners to be contacted via email in April 2023. Winners will receive a unique in-game download code, plus step-by-step instructions as to how to redeem their kit.