Champions League quarter-final first leg predicted line-ups
Monday, April 10, 2023
UEFA.com predicts the starting XIs for all the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first legs.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League starting XIs for the quarter-final first legs.
Tuesday 11 April
Benfica vs Inter
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, António Silva, Morato, Grimaldo; Florentino, Chiquinho; João Mário, Aursnes, Neres; Gonçalo Ramos
Out: Otamendi (suspended), Bah (knee), Gonçalo Guedes (knee), Draxler (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Florentino, Gonçalo Ramos, João Mário
Inter: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozović, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martínez, Lukaku
Out: none
Doubtful: Škriniar (back), Çalhanoğlu (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Bastoni, Dimarco, Martínez
Man City vs Bayern
Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland
Out: Foden (appendix)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Akanji
Bayern: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Mané; Müller
Out: Neuer (leg), Hernández (knee), Choupo-Moting (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Kimmich, Mazraoui
Wednesday 12 April
Real Madrid vs Chelsea
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Camavinga; Modrić, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Mendy (calf)
Doubtful: Alaba (muscle pain)
Misses next match if booked: none
Chelsea: Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Kanté, Kovaćič, Enzo Fernández; Sterling, Havertz, João Félix
Out: Broja (knee), Azpilicueta (knee), Thiago Silva (knee)
Doubtful: Mount (abdomen)
Misses next match if booked: Kepa, Thiago Silva, Fernández, Gallagher, James, Koulibaly, Mudryk
AC Milan vs Napoli
Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Krunić, Bennacer; Diaz; Leão, Giroud
Out: none
Doubtful: Kalulu (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Ballo-Touré, Krunić, Tomori, Tonali
Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Mario Rui; Lobotka, Anguissa, Zielinski; Lozano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia
Out: Osimhen (thigh)
Doubtful: Simeone (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Kim, Juan Jesus, Politano