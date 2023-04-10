Champions League quarter-final first leg predicted line-ups

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League starting XIs for the quarter-final first legs.

Make your Fantasy changes!

Tuesday 11 April

Champions League quarter-finals: Benfica vs Inter

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, António Silva, Morato, Grimaldo; Florentino, Chiquinho; João Mário, Aursnes, Neres; Gonçalo Ramos

Out: Otamendi (suspended), Bah (knee), Gonçalo Guedes (knee), Draxler (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Florentino, Gonçalo Ramos, João Mário

Inter: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozović, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martínez, Lukaku

Out: none

Doubtful: Škriniar (back), Çalhanoğlu (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Bastoni, Dimarco, Martínez﻿

Champions League quarter-finals: Man City vs Bayern

Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland

Out: Foden (appendix)﻿

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Akanji

Bayern: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Mané; Müller

Out: Neuer (leg), Hernández (knee), Choupo-Moting (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Kimmich, Mazraoui

Wednesday 12 April

Champions League quarter-finals: Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Camavinga; Modrić, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Mendy (calf)

Doubtful: Alaba (muscle pain)

Misses next match if booked: none

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Kanté, Kovaćič, Enzo Fernández; Sterling, Havertz, João Félix

Out: Broja (knee), Azpilicueta (knee), Thiago Silva (knee)

Doubtful: Mount (abdomen)

Misses next match if booked: Kepa, Thiago Silva, Fernández, Gallagher, ﻿James, Koulibaly, Mudryk

Champions League quarter-finals: Milan vs Napoli

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Krunić, Bennacer; Diaz; Leão, Giroud

Out: none

Doubtful: Kalulu (calf)

Misses next match if booked: Ballo-Touré, Krunić, Tomori, Tonali

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Mario Rui; Lobotka, Anguissa, Zielinski; Lozano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia

Out: Osimhen (thigh)

Doubtful: Simeone (thigh)﻿

Misses next match if booked: ﻿Kim, Juan Jesus, Politano