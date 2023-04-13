Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Article summary
Five Man City players feature in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first legs.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 7 points
Defenders
John Stones (Man City) – 13 points
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – 12 points
Rúben Dias (Man City) – 9 points
Simon Kjær (Milan) – 9 points
David Alaba (Real Madrid) – 9 points
Midfielders
Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 11 points
Rodri (Man City) – 11 points
Ismaël Bennacer (Milan) – 8 points
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 13 points
Forwards
Erling Haaland (Man City) – 9 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.