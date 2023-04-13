Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 7 points

Defenders

John Stones (Man City) – 13 points

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – 12 points

Rúben Dias (Man City) – 9 points

Simon Kjær (Milan) – 9 points

David Alaba (Real Madrid) – 9 points

Midfielders

Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 11 points

Rodri (Man City) – 11 points

Ismaël Bennacer (Milan) – 8 points

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 13 points

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 9 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.