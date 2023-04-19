Champions League semi-finals: Head-to-head records

The UEFA Champions League last four now know their potential path to UEFA Champions League glory in Istanbul on 10 June following the draws for the remainder of the competition.

We take a look at the contenders' head-to-head records in UEFA competition against all possible rivals.

What are the match dates?

Semi-finals

Milan P4 W0 D2 L2 F1 A6



Inter's two previous Champions League ties against their city rivals ended in defeat, in the 2002/03 semi-finals and the last eight in 2004/05, but they have had the upper hand in more recent knockout games domestically. The Nerazzurri knocked Milan out of the Coppa Italia in both 2021 and 2022 – they lost none of those three games either – and beat the Rossoneri 3-0 in the Italian Super Cup in January.

Final

Man City N/A

Real Madrid P19 W7 D2 L10 F21 A28



Semi-finals

Real Madrid P8 W3 D2 L3 F12 A13﻿

City failed to win any of their first four meetings with Madrid, those games taking place in 2012 and 2016, but they have prospered more recently. Pep Guardiola's side won 2-1 both away and at home in the 2019/20 round of 16 and made it three victories in a row with a 4-3 thriller in Manchester in last season's semi-final first leg, though Madrid had the final say in the return.

Final

Inter N/A

Milan P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A2



Semi-finals

Inter P4 W2 D2 L0 F6 A1

The four previous all-Italian ties in the Champions League have all been won by Milan, two of them against Inter. They beat the Nerazzurri on away goals in the 2002/03 semi-finals and 5-0 on aggregate in the last eight in 2004/05. Domestically, the Rossoneri have won three of the last six Serie A meetings but none of the four cup meetings between the sides in the current decade.

Final

Man City P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A5﻿

Real Madrid P15 W6 D3 L6 F25 A24

Semi-finals

Man City P8 W3 D2 L3 F13 A12

Real Madrid have now won their last six Champions League matches against English clubs and in the quarter-finals kept a clean sheet in both legs of a knockout phase tie in the competition for the first time since the 2015/16 semi-finals against City (0-0 and 1-0). Since then, City claimed the spoils in their round of 16 meetings in 2019/20 before Carlo Ancelotti's charges overturned a deficit in last season's semi-final second leg (3-4 a, 3-1 h).

Final

﻿Inter P19 W10 D2 L7 F28 A21﻿

Milan P15 W6 D3 L6 F24 A25

