Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 8 points

Defenders

António Silva (Benfica) – 8 points

Nathan Aké (Man City) – 6 points

Federico Dimarco (Inter) – 8 points

Midfielders

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 13 points

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 10 points

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 8 points

Nicolò Barella (Inter) – 8 points

Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) – 8 points

Forwards

Lautaro Martínez (Inter) – 12 points

Rafael Leão (Milan) – 10 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.