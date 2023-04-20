Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Article summary
Five clubs are represented in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 8 points
Defenders
António Silva (Benfica) – 8 points
Nathan Aké (Man City) – 6 points
Federico Dimarco (Inter) – 8 points
Midfielders
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 13 points
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 10 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 8 points
Nicolò Barella (Inter) – 8 points
Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) – 8 points
Forwards
Lautaro Martínez (Inter) – 12 points
Rafael Leão (Milan) – 10 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.