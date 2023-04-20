UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Five clubs are represented in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 8 points

Defenders

António Silva (Benfica) – 8 points

Nathan Aké (Man City) – 6 points

Federico Dimarco (Inter) – 8 points

Midfielders

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 13 points

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 10 points

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 8 points

Nicolò Barella (Inter) – 8 points

Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) – 8 points

Forwards

Lautaro Martínez (Inter) – 12 points

Rafael Leão (Milan) – 10 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, April 20, 2023