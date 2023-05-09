UEFA Champions League semi-finals: What to look out for on Wednesday
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Local rivals Milan and Inter face off in the first leg of the second UEFA Champions League semi-final at their shared San Siro home.
We are down to the final four in the UEFA Champions League and have another mouth-watering ties ahead of us, with a place at the final in Istanbul on 10 June at stake.
Presented by Turkish Airlines, we pick out some of the key storylines ahead of the first leg of the second semi-final tie on 10 May.
Milan derby awaits
Almost exactly 20 years since they last met at the Champions League semi-finals, city rivals Milan and Inter are ready to lock horns once more in what is sure to be a fascinating match-up. The Stadio San Siro will play host to both legs of the last-four tie, and with Milan and Inter also closely matched in Serie A, this one is almost too close to call.
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is certainly well aware of the significance of the opponents, saying: "We know what this derby represents for everyone here and we will play it in the best way." Whoever comes out on top, it promises to be an unforgettable occasion.
Leão vs Martínez key battle
With Italian sides generally best-known for their stern defences, some magic from star offensive men Rafael Leão and Lautaro Martínez could make all the difference.
Leão was in fine form once more for Milan in their quarter-final second leg draw with Napoli, and he now has four assists in ten Champions League games this season. The Portuguese is a major doubt for Wednesday with a thigh injury, though.
Martínez, meanwhile, was a big influence for Inter in their 3-3 second leg draw with Benfica. He scored one goal and created another, and the Argentinian looks to be reaching his very best form as we enter the crunch stage of the campaign.
Whether Leão is available and, if he is, which of the two players performs best may go some way towards deciding this tantalising tie.
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
The 2022/23 Champions League season will conclude at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday 10 June 2023.
Built to support Türkiye's bid to stage the 2008 Olympic Games, the venue opened in 2002 and is home to the Turkish national team. Situated in the Başakşehir area of the city, west of the Bosphorus, it boasts a seated capacity of over 75,000.