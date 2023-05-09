UEFA Champions League semi-finals: What to look out for on Wednesday

We are down to the final four in the UEFA Champions League and have another mouth-watering ties ahead of us, with a place at the final in Istanbul on 10 June at stake.

Presented by Turkish Airlines, we pick out some of the key storylines ahead of the first leg of the second semi-final tie on 10 May.

Milan derby awaits

Almost exactly 20 years since they last met at the Champions League semi-finals, city rivals Milan and Inter are ready to lock horns once more in what is sure to be a fascinating match-up. The Stadio San Siro will play host to both legs of the last-four tie, and with Milan and Inter also closely matched in Serie A, this one is almost too close to call.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is certainly well aware of the significance of the opponents, saying: "We know what this derby represents for everyone here and we will play it in the best way." Whoever comes out on top, it promises to be an unforgettable occasion.

Watch Milan vs Inter 2003 highlights

Leão vs Martínez key battle

With Italian sides generally best-known for their stern defences, some magic from star offensive men Rafael Leão and Lautaro Martínez could make all the difference.

Leão was in fine form once more for Milan in their quarter-final second leg draw with Napoli, and he now has four assists in ten Champions League games this season. The Portuguese is a major doubt for Wednesday with a thigh injury, though.

Martínez, meanwhile, was a big influence for Inter in their 3-3 second leg draw with Benfica. He scored one goal and created another, and the Argentinian looks to be reaching his very best form as we enter the crunch stage of the campaign.

Whether Leão is available and, if he is, which of the two players performs best may go some way towards deciding this tantalising tie.

Rafael Leão's amazing run for Milan goal